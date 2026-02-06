Bellamy extends his record-breaking run with the Storm

Open Extended Reactions

Craig Bellamy has extended his contract with the Melbourne Storm, the 66-year-old now locked in to coach the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Bellamy's new deal will take him into his 26th consecutive season, a run that has so far included 604 games, 22 finals series appearances, 11 grand final appearances, five grand final wins and six minor premierships.

"Coaching Melbourne Storm has always been a huge honour. I love this Club and everything it represents, the people, our history and our fans," Bellamy said in a statement on Friday.

"I've always said I'll only keep coaching if the club believes I can still contribute.

"Having that certainty for the next three years is reassuring and I'm looking forward to seeing how far we can continue to grow as a squad."

Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp hailed Bellamy as "one of the greatest coaches in rugby league history".

"Craig continues to coach at the highest level, leading an exceptional group of coaches and performance staff who give him every opportunity to focus on developing our players and driving success," Tripp said.

"Craig's passion and determination are as strong as ever. He still has the energy and drive to take our team forward and help Melbourne Storm chase another premiership."

Bellamy is one of only four coaches in NRL history to surpass 600 games, and holds the record for the most consecutive games coached with a single club.

He also boasts the best win-loss record of any current NRL coach and has been named Dally M Coach of the Year a record seven times.