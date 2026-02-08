Broncos superstar signs three-year deal with Souths

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane prop Payne Haas will reunite with coach Wayne Bennett at South Sydney after signing a three-year contract, a development that has the NRL world in shock.

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Sunday the 26-year-old Samoa and NSW front-rower had inked the deal, which is now subject to a 10-day cooling off period during which Haas can change his mind.

That appears highly unlikely given the Broncos have put out a statement themselves which said "Haas and his management have advised the Broncos that he intends to depart the club at the end of the 2026 season".

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Haas won the 2025 premiership with Brisbane but had not elected to extend his deal beyond the upcoming campaign. He had previously been linked with the mooted R360 rugby union competition and the new PNG franchise slated for 2028 but the Broncos expected him to re-sign for one year at least.

Bennett, who gave Haas his debut in 2018 when a teenager, has swooped instead in a massive boost to Souths' forward stocks.

Haas is close to new Rabbitohs recruit David Fifita, with whom he played in his initial years at the Broncos, and the two will give Bennett the on-field impact the side has been lacking in recent seasons.

Given the move of current Test forward Keaon Koloamatangi to St George Illawarra next year, the Haas arrival will come at just the right time.