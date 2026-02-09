'I want more': Reynolds to retire after saving Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

Adam Reynolds will finish his stellar career at the end of the season after fulfilling his Broncos mission to perfection.

He's not quite done yet either.

The 36-year-old Brisbane captain, who led the Broncos to premiership glory last year, announced at the club's season launch on Monday that this year would be his 15th and last in the NRL.

He will leave with the knowledge that Parramatta playmaker Jonah Pezet will join the Broncos next year to take over his halfback role alongside electric No.6 Ezra Mam.

"I've been thinking about it since the grand final," Reynolds said.

"Obviously, when you get to my age it's coming to an end. It felt like it was the right time to just get it over and done with before the season starts."

Reynolds' signing has been the most valuable for the Broncos since legendary prop Glenn Lazarus joined the club from Canberra in 1992.

The Broncos were a rabble in the wooden-spoon year of 2020 and not much better in 2021.

Reynolds arrived in 2022 and they immediately looked like a football team.

The little general was the rudder and he guided them, albeit through a rocky 2024, to the 2025 premiership.

He was signed to break a premiership drought that stretched back to 2006 - and he delivered.

"It's something I'll reflect on later on in my career, but I still want to achieve more success," Reynolds said.

"I've been very fortunate enough to get to two grand finals here and win one. Could have been two, but there's a possibility obviously to win another one, and we're trying everything possible to make sure that happens."

It is fitting that last year's title bookended his first premiership at the Rabbitohs in 2014, also won under current Broncos coach Michael Maguire.

Reynolds, who grew up in the back streets of Redfern, became synonymous with the heart and soul of South Sydney. He always looked just right in a Rabbitohs jersey. It was a cruel blow when he was forced to leave after the club failed to table a deal of satisfactory length for their loyal servant.

The Rabbitohs' loss was Brisbane's gain, and Reynolds has made all around him better. The play of Mam, Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and company has improved partly because Reynolds has given them the space and freedom to strut their stuff.

If all goes to plan, Reynolds will join the Broncos coaching staff in some capacity in 2027, and his guidance will be crucial in helping Pezet and Mam take their games to the next level.

"I will get through this season and then reassess. I love this club," Reynolds said when asked about his coaching future.

"They took a punt on me a few years ago and all I've tried to do is make the place better ... and I'd like to think I've done that."

Reynolds has played 309 NRL games and made two appearances for NSW in the 2016 State of Origin series.

He also won the World Club Championship with the Rabbitohs in 2015 and will aim to win his second title when he leads the Broncos against Hull KR this month.