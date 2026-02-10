Moses backs Eels with no easy Lomax answer for NRL

Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate are all ejected after a fight breaks out in Charlotte. (2:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Andrew Abdo has declared he does not want top-tier talent locked out of the NRL, but says any possible changes to contracting rules following the Zac Lomax affair could not be made lightly.

Lomax's contract stand-off remains before the NSW Supreme Court, with the star winger now appearing increasingly unlikely to be cleared to play for Melbourne against his former club Parramatta in round one.

Eels captain Mitch Moses on Tuesday backed the club's stance on the matter, following Lomax's release from the final three years of his Parramatta deal last November to join the now-delayed R360 competition.

Melbourne counterpart Harry Grant also supported his club's pursuit of Lomax, believing it would "definitely improve" the Storm's roster.

Parramatta have stressed that at the time of Lomax's exit, he agreed not return to the NRL at another club before the end of the 2028 season, unless he was given the Eels' "express written consent".

Melbourne have since made two separate financial offers to the Eels for Lomax to be cleared to join them in 2026, with both approaches rejected.

The matter is due before the court on Thursday and Friday, but the hearing itself will now not begin until March 2, just three days before the two sides face off on the field.

Lomax remains unable to train with the Storm throughout the stand-off.

Abdo said at Tuesday's season launch he wanted "the best athletes in the world playing in the NRL and NRLW", but would not go into specifics on the Lomax case.

But asked whether rules could be introduced to stop similar clauses in the future that limit a player's ability to return to the game, the NRL CEO indicated the situation was a difficult one.

"It's a delicate balance that is required," Abdo said.

"Both the clubs and players will agree to certain terms in the contract that give both, or either the club or the player, protection based on the circumstances. That is not uncommon in professional sport.

"It's also not a one-sided thing. It's not like these contracts are always only in favour of the player or the club.

"A decision to change the current contracting rules would be carefully considered by the Commission in consultation with the key stakeholders including the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association) and clubs.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"Like anything in the sport, whether it's on-field or off-field, we are always looking at the way we do things and how we can improve. If there is a better way of doing things we will look at it.

"But as I said, it's the job of the Commission to consider policy decisions of this nature. This is an unusual case, given it's related to the emergence of a new potential unsanctioned competition."

Abdo's comments come after ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys also indicated he wanted Lomax back in the game, and that the NRL would register his contract if the stand off is resolved.

Meanwhile Moses stressed at Tuesday's launch he believed Parramatta were entitled to stand their ground, and was not an issue for players.

"Whatever the club decides, they've got the full support of our playing group," Moses told AAP.

"It's not really my problem, he made his decision. He wanted to leave. He wanted to go to rugby and do all that. It didn't work out ... He's a good bloke. But it's not up to me.

"We haven't had a training session with him at all. We've moved on.

"I wish him all the best. Whatever happens, whatever decision he makes. Does he want to play rugby? Does he want to play AFL? Does he want to fight? Does he want to do something?

"He is one of the best athletes I've ever seen in my life. He could do anything."