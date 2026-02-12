NRL 2026 trial games: Spotlight on marquee recruits

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby league is back, and while Week 1 of the NRL trials gave us a much-needed taste of what's to come, Week 2 is where things really begin to heat up.

Most squads have named full-strength sides ahead of this weekend, with many off-season questions set to be answered over the next four days.

From recruits donning their club's colours on the field for the first time, to controversial halves duos gearing up for their first test of 2026, and injury-riddled stars making their long-awaited returns - Week 2 of the NRL trials is set to produce more storylines than any pre-season matches realistically should, and we're here for it.

Sharpe, Brown, and Smith - is this the Knights' best spine?

Kalyn Ponga was once heralded as the man to save the Knights from purgatory. That prophecy, however, is yet to come to fruition.

His lack of success in Newcastle, outside his 2023 Dally M season, has left many fans wondering if it's in the club's best interest to retain the superstar fullback. The emergence of young Fletcher Sharpe, who is an elite No. 1, has led to discussions of a potential roster shake-up, lest the Knights lose one of their shining lights down the road.

Dylan Brown talks to his future teammates at the Knights. Mark Evans/Getty Images

While head coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed Ponga will be the fullback in 2026, Saturday night's trial, which will feature a spine of Sharpe, Dylan Brown, and Sandon Smith, could ignite other plans.

Ponga, who is still rehabbing a Lisfranc injury that he suffered last season, will not feature in this weekend's clash. This will allow Brown, the Knights' star recruit, to steer the ship in his Knights debut, while Sharpe and Smith provide elite attacking coverage alongside the Kiwis star.

If this trio can showcase fluidity, chemistry, and most importantly, success, conversations around the Knights' best spine combination could grow louder and louder.

Jonah Pezet to make Eels debut

Sitting at the centre of one of the more bizarre deals in recent memory is Jonah Pezet, who will play his first match on Sunday in his lone season at the Parramatta Eels, before heading to the Broncos in 2027.

While we won't get the opportunity to see his combination with halves partner and club captain Mitchell Moses, Pezet will get his first opportunity since leaving the Storm to show he can lead a side around the park.

The Eels have struggled in recent years to generate any points, or success, when Moses isn't on the field. While Pezet was brought in to play second-fiddle to the Blues halfback, if he can prove he is able to stay composed as an out-and-out No. 7, it could be the difference between the Eels playing finals or having a bottom four season.

Pezet knows that this is his audition to the Parramatta faithful, to show that he was worth the one-year deal that the club offered him, despite concerns that say otherwise from fans and the media alike.

Jonah Pezet of the Storm in action against the Bulldogs. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Bulldogs reject Mahoney to run out for Cowboys

Discarded, unwanted, and abandoned; Reed Mahoney's infamous Bulldogs axing still leaves the star hooker scratching his head to this day.

After being dropped by the club he once captained in 2025, Mahoney is eyeing an explosive return in 2026, with the North Queensland Cowboys backing the 27-year-old to prove why he is still one of the premier No.9s in the NRL.

Mahoney's first game for North Queensland on Friday will not only be a statement game to show he's still got it, but an audition for the hearts of Cowboys fans, who are still mourning the loss of NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson.

With Robson now officially a Rooster, the Cowboys will be hoping Mahoney can replicate the brilliance that earned their former dummy-half a mortgage on the Blues' No.9 jumper.

A ton of pressure sits on Mahoney's shoulders this weekend - far more than there should be for a trial match - but if there's anyone up to the task, it's Reed.

Reed Mahoney has departed the Bulldogs and will take his skills to the Cowboys. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Flegler's return to footy

Most major storylines in the NRL, and media in general, are usually dramatic or veering towards controverisal, more often than not.

This is not one of those cases.

The return of Dolphins enforcer Tom Flegler is one of the feel-good rugby league stories, adding a new chapter to his legend, following nearly 700 days out of the game.

Coming off the bench in Thursday's trial against the Gold Coast Titans, Flegler will have his first opportunity to remind the rugby league world who he is. The chance to strap the boots on once again was never a certainty following a major shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two years, but his strength, determination, and tough-as-nails philosophy earned him a re-call into the game he loves.

Tom Flegler runs during a Dolphins NRL training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

His return is not only a heart-warming story about resilience and self-belief, but is a potential make-or-break in the Dolphins' hopes of a finals berth in 2026. If the former Maroons star can play close to his best, the Redcliffe-based club will possess one of the more dominant forward packs in the NRL, which will be crucial in their quest for a Top 8 spot.

While his game time will likely be limited, expect a standing ovation and an eruption of cheers from the fans at Kayo Stadium when he runs out, marking a monumental milestone in Flegler's whirlwind career.

Burton and Galvin - does it work?

Perhaps the most talked about conundrum in rugby league over the offseason has been the make-up of the Bulldogs halves.

Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin, two specialist five-eighths, will once again be tasked with steering Canterbury's attack, much to the dismay of many of the Belmore faithful.

Young Mitchell Woods, who featured at No.2 on ESPN's first NRL Big Board of 2026, has long been touted as the club's future halfback. Unfortunately for both him and the Bulldogs, however, he has been sidelined with a reported hamstring injury that could keep him out of the game for close to two months.

This will mean that in order for Canterbury to see any early season success, the duo of Galvin and Burton has to click, with few other options jumping out of the gates.

Sources close to the situation have indicated to ESPN that Galvin has been one of, if not the, most impressive throughout the Bulldogs preseason, with many at the club beginning to believe he very well could transition into a handy No.7.

If he does, it will likely leave more questions than answers, but for now, it is probably in the Bulldogs' best interest to generate as much success as early as they can, in a bid to erase the memory of their infamous fall from grace midway through 2025.