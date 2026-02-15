Rugby league State of Origin eligibility rules updated

Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has announced changes to the State of Origin eligibility rules which could see Tier One international players lining up for the Blues and Maroons this year.

The change states that any player who meets the existing State of Origin eligibility criteria will be able to play, regardless of the nation they represent at international level.

Previously, players were required to be eligible to represent Australia or a Tier Two nation as defined by International Rugby League. The updated rules remove this restriction.

England forward Victor Radley will be eligible to play for New South Wales in this year's State of Origin. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The core State of Origin eligibility criteria remain unchanged: The player was born in New South Wales or Queensland; or the player resided in New South Wales or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday; or the player's father played State of Origin.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said the changes were a necessary and logical evolution for the game.

"Rugby League has changed, the international game has grown, and our rules need to reflect that," V'landys said.

"If a player is eligible to play State of Origin, it makes no sense to exclude them simply because they've represented New Zealand or England at Test level.

"State of Origin is about where you're from and what State you're eligible for -not which country you represent internationally. If you're eligible, you should be able to play for your State.

"Over 45 years, State of Origin has developed into something special, and we want the best players playing if they're eligible.

"The Commission has a responsibility to grow both the international game and State of Origin, and this change strengthens both."