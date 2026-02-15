Braydon Trindall shines in All Stars draw

Open Extended Reactions

The Indigenous All Stars will wonder what could have been after their star player Braydon Trindall was forced from the field in the final minutes of the 16-16 draw with their Maori counterparts.

With halfback Te Maire Martin off the park nursing an ankle injury, Maori hooker Zach Dockar-Clay had the ball in his hands to take a game-winning shot at field goal from 30 metres out on Sunday.

But as the final seconds ticked down, Indigenous forward Brent Woolf, who has never played an NRL game, charged the ball down to salvage a draw for the Indigenous side in Hamilton.

James Fisher-Harris of the Maori All Stars makes a run Michael Bradley/Getty Images

It was the second time the annual clash has ended in a draw along with the 2021 edition, with the trophy staying with holders the Maori All Stars.

Cronulla five-eighth Trindall was the key man for the Indigenous side and thought he'd put Jayden Campbell over for the game-winning try in the final 10 minutes.

Trindall stepped inside the defence on the 40-metre line then chipped over the top for Campbell, but replays showed the Gold Coast ace knocked the ball on as he regathered possession.

Trindall was then denied the chance at any other game-winning play, forced off for a head injury assessment following a collision with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the lead-up to Campbell's would-be try.

Earlier, Trindall dummied left to fool Preston Riki before sending hooker Connor Watson over with a basketball-style chest pass.

Trindall had the Indigenous side in the lead after the main break with a grubber kick for Josh Addo-Carr, who flattened Keano Kini en route to the tryline.

Penrith utility Trent Toelau dived over from dummy half at close range to level the scores at 16 apiece with a little less than 30 minutes to play.

Usually a prop for the Warriors, Maori captain James Fisher-Harris put in a huge shift at lock and had extra ball-playing responsibilities when halfback Martin went down.

The Warriors' back-up playmaker hurt his ankle falling awkwardly in an attempted tackle on Addo-Carr and left the field.

Maori second-rower Briton Nikora risks missing the start of Cronulla's season after being placed on report for a hip-drop tackle on Oliver Pascoe.

Nikora has a record, with a grade-two careless high tackle charge from round 23 the worst of five offences last season.

In unusual scenes, referee Adam Gee was replaced by Belinda Sharpe at three-quarter time after reporting hamstring tightness.