Burton learns Vegas fate as Dogs hold hope for Thompson

Matt Burton is firming to play for Canterbury in the Las Vegas season-opener, after initial scans cleared the Bulldogs playmaker of a hamstring tear.

And in more positive news for Canterbury, the club remain hopeful Leo Thompson has not suffered a calf injury after being ruled out of the All Stars clash on Sunday.

Burton limped from the field in Canterbury's 28-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Saturday, prompting fears he could miss the opening part of the season.

That would have been a blow to the Bulldogs, with rising half Mitchell Woods also sidelined and recruit Sean O'Sullivan next in line.

However, Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould confirmed on Monday the five-eighth had received good news ahead of Saturday week's Vegas clash with St George Illawarra.

"Matt Burton MRI scan today shows no tear of the hamstring ... Awaiting full report, but appears good to go," Gould posted on X.

"That's a big congratulations to Bulldogs coaches and staff, who saw Matt Burton's reaction in a tackle and ordered him to come from the field immediately.

"Good spotting ... Quick action ... Looks like it will be a great result ... Matt felt something ... Only a trial game ... Well done."

Gould also said the club were confident big-name forward recruit Thompson would be fine to play his first game for Canterbury after agreeing to sign from Newcastle more than a year ago.

"Leo Thompson arrives home from NZ this evening ... He will have his scan tomorrow morning," Gould posted on Monday afternoon.

"At this stage it's considered precautionary, but essential nonetheless."