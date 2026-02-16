Former NRL star Matt Utai victim of alleged drive-by shooting

Open Extended Reactions

Former NRL star Matt Utai is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital, after he was the victim of an alleged drive-by shooting in Sydney's south west early Tuesday morning.

Utai, who played for both the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, was shot in the chest and leg, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He was attended to by ambulance staff at the scene and later taken to hospital.

"Police have commenced an investigation after a man was injured during a public place shooting in Sydney's southwest this morning," a NSW Police statement read.

"About 6am today (Tuesday 17 February 2026), emergency services were called to Macquarie Street, Greenacre, following reports of a public place shooting.

"Officers attached to Bankstown Police Area Command attended and were told a man had been shot outside a home by the occupants of an SUV before it drove away.

"The man - aged 44 - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple gunshot wounds before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Former Tigers and Bulldogs winger Matt Utai is fighting for life after he was the victim of an alleged drive-by shooting in Sydney Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"A short time later police were called to Samuel Street, Wiley Park, following reports of a car fire.

"Police attended and found an SUV well alight."

Utai, 44, played 167 games in an NRL career that included the 2004 Premiership with the Bulldogs, and Test appearances for both New Zealand and Samoa.