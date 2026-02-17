Sharks' Test duo excited by Origin rule change

Open Extended Reactions

Cronulla Test players Addin Fonua-Blake and Briton Nikora, both previously forbidden from playing State of Origin because of their Kiwi ties, have welcomed the NRL's change in eligibility rules.

Western Sydney-born Fonua-Blake and Nikora, who was born in New Zealand but moved to the Gold Coast when he was nine, are keen to play the interstate series.

They qualify because not only have they lived in Australia before they turned 13, but players from Tier-One countries like NZ and England are now eligible for Origin.

And in true mate-against-mate Origin ethos, Fonua-Blake will turn out for the Blues while Nikora will front up in a Maroons jumper if they are picked.

"It's definitely something that excites me," Fonua-Blake said on Tuesday.

"But I've got to make the team ... if I perform well and I get the call-up then who wouldn't want that opportunity to play against the Maroons."

The 30-year-old Fonua-Blake, a three-time Dally M Prop of the Year, has played 16 Tests for Tonga - a Tier-Two country whose players are eligible for Origin.

But the one Test for the Kiwis back in 2017 made him ineligible.

"At the time I wished I'd been able to (play for NSW) but it was a while ago so I just got on with my life and just focused all my energy on club footy."

Nikora, 28, has played 16 Tests for New Zealand and sees himself as both a proud Kiwi and proud Queenslander.

"It's sort of mind-blowing at the moment. I haven't thought about it too much as I want to be the best version of myself for Cronulla, put my best foot forward for this team," Nikora said.

"But I did all my schooling up there (Gold Coast), my mates are all up there. My whole family moved over here to get an opportunity.

"I've always been grateful to Aussie and the state. I'm obviously a Queenslander."

Fonua-Blake relishes the chance to play Origin.

"It's such a spectacle in the game and some say it's the pinnacle of the game," he said. "I always want to play against the best and be in the best games."

The chance to line-up alongside regular Blues players like Payne Haas and Nathan Cleary also has its appeal.

"Players like them I would never get the opportunity to play alongside boys like that. If I'm good enough and I can make the team that would be a pretty cool experience to play alongside some of the biggest names in our game."

For Nikora, to see someone like current Maroons back Kalyn Ponga be able to play for the country his parents are from, can only benefit the sport.

"To see players like Kalyn be able to play for their country, it will be good for the World Cup and good for international football," he said.