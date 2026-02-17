Roosters begin new era with Cherry-Evans

Open Extended Reactions

The Daly Cherry-Evans era at Sydney Roosters is set to begin, with the veteran star to partner Sam Walker in the halves for the first time.

Cherry-Evans is one of the most intriguing new signings for any club in the NRL and will start in the unfamiliar position of five-eighth in Saturday night's pre-season match against Parramatta in Gosford.

The 36-year-old, who has played all of his 352 NRL games for Manly, will line up in a hot side that includes James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Lindsay Collins and Angus Crichton.

Eels fans will also have a second look at new Melbourne signing Jonah Pezet, but for the first time alongside skipper Mitchell Moses. Pezet reverts from halfback to No.6 to make way for the inclusion of chief organiser Moses.

Daly Cherry-Evans will be keen to hit the ground running for the Roosters. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Sunday's clash between South Sydney and Manly in Mudgee brings good news for Rabbitohs fans, with their new second-row acquisition David Fifita unveiled for the first time after a minor pre-season rib complaint.

Latrell Mitchell will also line up at centre after he battled a calf issue that ruled him out of the Indigenous All Stars side.

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The clash is also the first for Manly's former Canberra half Jamal Fogarty, who will fill the huge shoes of the departed Cherry-Evans.

Wests Tigers' new halves combination of Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi will have their first run on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval against Penrith.

The Panthers welcome their big guns for the first time this pre-season with Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo, Dylan Edwards and Moses Leota all in the starting side.

Indigenous All-Stars flyer Trai Fuller gains a shot at the No.1 jersey for the Dolphins against the Warriors, also at Leichhardt, with regular fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow rested due to a shoulder knock at training.

AAP has been told Tabuai-Fidow is not in doubt for round one.

Cronulla have named a strong line-up against Canberra at home on Saturday against Canberra with Jesse Ramien, Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall and Briton Nikora all backing up from All Stars representation to take their place in the team.

Melbourne will gear up for life beyond Ryan Papenhuyzen when exciting speedster Sualauvi Faalogo plays fullback against the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Storm captain Cameron Munster will also appear for the first time this year in the Sunshine Coast clash.

The Titans have named a full-strength side, with new coach Josh Hannay unveiling a 1-17 that looks very close to what he will play in round one of the NRL.

Keano Kini is at No.1, with new halves combination AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell combining in their first hit-out of 2026.