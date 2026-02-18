NRL 2026 Big Board 2: Makasini, Walsh make moves up the rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby league is back, and after two weeks of NRL trials and junior footy clashes, it's safe to say it was well worth the wait.

Young stars got the opportunity to show off their talent in front of both NRL buffs and casual fans alike over the last two weeks, with many shining under the bright lights of national broadcasting.

While fans were disappointed to see Bulldogs' duo Finau Latu and Mitchell Woods miss both the club's clashes, with the former picking up a hand injury and the latter dealing with hamstring issues, the emergence of youngsters such as Jared Haywood and Kade Reed proved why the NRL trials are so special.

Beyond that, junior competitions such as SG Ball, Harold Matthews, and Mal Meninga Cup gave a glimpse of what's to come in the next few years, kicking off the rugby league festivities in explosive fashion.

Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in 5 or more NRL matches.

Canberra Raiders half Coby Black at training. Canberra Raiders

1. Coby Black

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 1st

Coby Black is holding on tight to the top spot of our NRL Big Board.

His talent and poise are undeniable; however, with injury keeping him out of the Canberra Raiders' starting side, he may begin to slide down this list.

While there is no direct timeline around his expected return, Canberra faithful will be itching to see him soon, with Black set to showcase why he has had a mortgage on our top spot for two straight editions.

Comparison: Mitchell Moses

2. Cooper Bai

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 3rd

Cooper Bai may be the most NRL-ready prospect on this list.

Running for nearly 90 metres and 43 post-contact metres against the Dolphins, Bai's dominance was on full display throughout his first trial of 2026. Pair that with a 91% success rate on tackles and two tackle breaks, and it's obvious why he is the most feared young forward coming through.

He jumps up to second on our NRL Big Board this week, and with Coby Black struggling with injury, he could be first following another impressive performance.

Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Heamasi Makasini celebrates one of his three tries for the Tigers against the Roosters. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

3. Heamasi Makasini

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 18

Previous position: 4th

Were we watching the Wests Tigers play over the weekend, or the Heamasi Makasini Show?

Three tries, 118 running metres, three linebreaks, five tackle breaks, and an offload... Makasini was exceptional in the Tigers' 42-26 win over the Sydney Roosters.

He has clearly matured physically and mentally during the offseason, showcasing traits of an Origin-level outside back.

Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods. NSWRL website.

4. Mitchell Woods

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 2nd

Mitchell Woods could be the most talented prospect on this list, but with hamstring troubles keeping him sidelined for the next month or two, he'll have to wait a while longer to prove it.

He drops in this week's rankings due to the brilliance of Makasini and Bai in the NRL trials, but it's hard to imagine he falls out of the top 5 before he returns.

Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

Zane Harrison of the Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

5. Zane Harrison

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 5th

Zane Harrison's maturity as a ball-handler was on full display in the Titans' 24-12 win over the Dolphins in the NRL trials.

While his performance wasn't overly garish, it didn't need to be. He had control of the Titans' attack at all times, demanding the ball ahead of try-scoring opportunities on multiple occasions.

It's clear that Gold Coast coach Josh Hannay is looking to take a conservative approach with Harrison, but it's equally evident that the young half is built for the NRL.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Sea Eagles half Joey Walsh makes a tackle against the Warriors in 2025. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

6. Joey Walsh

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 9th

Joey Walsh, take a bow.

The young Manly halfback showed traits of an experienced NRL-quality playmaker in his first hit out of 2026.

Walsh tallied two try assists, a linebreak assist, and 408 kicking metres, steering the Sea Eagles to an impressive 33-18 win over the New Zealand Warriors over the weekend (yes, he also kicked a field goal).

Great signs for Manly, with Walsh showing early signs of a long-term field general.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

7. Michael Gabrael

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 19

Previous position: 6th

It was a struggle for anybody wearing a Sharks jersey to look decent over the weekend, and that includes prized youngster Michael Gabrael.

Gabrael struggled to produce for Cronulla in their 40-6 defeat to the Parramatta Eels in their first clash of the year, tallying a total of 0 points in his 69-minute stint, while also coughing up two errors and 79 running metres.

The disappointing performance is hardly concerning for the young gun, however, with his side as a whole producing a mediocre display of rugby league that the club will be glad to forget about.

Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

8. Finau Latu

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 7

Finau Latu missed both of the Bulldogs' trial matches after suffering a minor hand injury, with the explosive middle being seen in a hand splint as he looks to return to full health.

Latu is expected to see a major jump upon his return, however, after it was revealed that superstar Canterbury enforcer Leo Thompson would be missing 10 weeks with a calf tear.

Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

9. David Bryenton

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Fullback/five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 8

2025 Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year David Bryenton is an elite talent.

Naturally a fullback, Bryenton donned the No. 7 on his back for his first hit out as a Bulldog, and didn't look out of place.

Scoring a try in the opening five minutes of his first match, his versatility and footy IQ showcased why he's been ranked so highly on our Big Board, despite his young age.

Comparison: Reece Walsh

Tragically Jonah Glover broke his jaw on debut for the Rabbitohs. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

10. Jonah Glover

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 20

Previous position: 10

Disaster struck over the weekend for marquee Souths recruit Jonah Glover, who suffered a broken jaw in the opening minutes of his Rabbitohs debut.

The electric half is set to miss around eight weeks, which will likely see his Big Board stocks begin to dwindle as hungry youngsters look to climb the ranks.

There's no doubt he will be able to fight his way back into the upper echelon of rookies once he's fit and firing; however, it'll take a little longer than first expected.

Comparison: Sam Walker

11. Dean Tauaa

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Centre

Age: 18

Previous position: 11

Dean Tauaa's finishing ability has continued to shine as he settles into his 2026 season, scoring two tries in two appearances for the Rabbitohs SG Ball side.

He remains at 11 on the Big Board, although that could change in the coming weeks if he continues to perform, while being sandwiched between injured stars.

Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Lorenzo Talataina of the Eels passes the ball. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

12. Lorenzo Talataina

Club: Parramatta Eels

Position: Five-eighth/Half

Age: 18

Previous position: 14

Lorenzo Talataina is almost a lock to be the Eels long-term five-eighth option alongside Mitchell Moses, and it's clear Parramatta wants to preserve and nurture him until one-year loan Jonah Pezet departs the club in 2027.

In just one half of footy, Talataina produced a line-break assist and an impressive 15 tackles, showcasing his underrated defence while also showing flashes of attacking flair.

Comparison: Shaun Johnson

13. Liam Ison

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Fullback

Age: 20

Previous position: 12

The injury-riddled Ison was once again sidelined last week, with what the Sharks revealed to be "knee soreness."

A smart play from the Sharks to rest him, considering his previous knee health concerns, but we unfortunately will have to wait a little while longer until we see him in action.

Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

14. Toby Rodwell

Club: Sydney Roosters

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 13

Toby Rodwell was solid in his first hit-out for the Sydney Roosters in a loss against the Tigers, but did not make a strong enough case to place him ahead of the likes of Hugo Savala in the club's halves depth race.

Touted as one of the best young halfbacks in rugby league, Rodwell will need to take more control in his next hit out if he's to leapfrog the halves in front of him; a feat that the confident youngster is more than capable of pulling off.

Comparison: Luke Keary

Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

15. Riley Pollard

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 15

In a trial match where nothing was going the way of the Sharks, Riley Pollard was a breath of fresh air in Cronulla's attack against the Eels in their 40-6 defeat.

His potential as a five-eighth is certainly there, recording a line-break and a line-break assist against a seemingly unbreakable Eels defence, all while balancing ball-carrying responsibilities with fellow halves youngster Niwhai Puru.

With more control of the ball and his side's attack in general, Pollard will prove why he belongs in the upper echelon of this list.

Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

16. Cooper Clarke

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 19

The Melbourne Storm missed out on both Cooper Bai and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui over the offseason, but with the emergence of Cooper Clarke, that may not be as disastrous as originally believed.

Clarke had an unbelievable performance in an otherwise underwhelming afternoon for the Storm against the Canberra Raiders, shining on the edge in their 32-6 defeat.

With three tackle breaks, nearly 80 run metres, and a whopping 45 tackles with just four misses, Clarke made a case for an NRL debut as early as Round 1.

Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

17. Onitoni Large

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 16

Onitoni Large's natural ability as an attack-first five-eighth showed in glimpses in his first NRL trial match of 2026.

Partnered alongside Joey Walsh, who clearly dominated Manly's ball-handling duties, Large exhibited his elite running game and flashy footwork, which complemented Walsh's game-managing mentality perfectly.

Comparison: Ezra Mam

18. Cody Hopwood

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 17

It's hard to evaluate Cody Hopwood based on the opening two weeks of rugby league in 2026, after being ruled out of both of Newcastle's trial matches with some minor niggles.

Despite this, many understand that Hopwood's ball-playing ability and enormous stature elevate him beyond a standard middle forward, which will become evident as we inch closer to his return.

Comparison: Joseph Tapine

19. Phillip Coates

Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 19

Previous position: 18

If his last name wasn't enough to convince you he has the potential to be a dominant force on the wing, Phillip Coates' heroics in the Broncos' 26-14 preseason win over the weekend certainly will.

While his all-round performance was solid, it was his first try - an acrobatic finish in the corner - that showcased his brilliant athleticism.

He's still raw, but Coates has what it takes to dominate in the NRL.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

20. Kade Reed

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 27

Every year, the NRL trials unearth a genuine star-in-the-making. This year, that star is Kade Reed.

While he wasn't a major contributor in the Dragons' Charity Shield clash against the Rabbitohs, his performance in the club's first trial match earns him the biggest jump on this week's NRL Big Board.

Scoring a try, two conversions, two try assists, two line-break assists, a tackle break, and kicking nearly 400 metres -- Reed was an unstoppable force in his first hit-out of 2026.

While not every performance Reed produces is going to be as flashy as this one, he's clearly got the skills to be a genuine attacking threat in the NRL one day.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

Billy Scott of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

21. Billy Scott

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 21

Previous position: 27

While Billy Scott's performance in Penrith's 66-24 defeat to the Cowboys was nothing to write home about, he certainly did his job.

He failed to make much of an impact on the attacking side of things; however, defensively, he was brilliant, tallying 26 tackles with just one miss.

Comparison: Api Koroisau

22. Jaxen Edgar

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Fullback

Age: 18

Previous position: 21

It was a tough showing for Jaxen Edgar in his first NRL trial of 2026.

After running just over 10 metres and failing to make much of an impact, despite his clear desire to lift the team, he drops in this week's rankings.

Comparison: Dylan Edwards

23. Jared Haywood

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 28

Jared Haywood's performance in the Tigers' 42-26 NRL trial win against the Roosters is certain to alleviate the pain of the departure of Tallyn Da Silva in 2025.

Coming off the bench, Haywood managed to rack up over 60 running metres off six runs, while also making a linebreak, three tackle breaks, and a try.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the young hooker also made a perfect 23/23 tackles, showcasing all the traits of an elite NRL hooker.

Comparison: Harry Grant

24. Jack Underhill

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Prop

Age: 20

Previous position: 22

Jack Underhill showcased why he is one of the more reliable middle forwards in the game in his playing time with the Bulldogs to start the year.

Nothing too flashy to note, but his engine and work ethic were evident on every hit out. He will be another beneficiary of Leo Thompson's lengthy sideline stint.

Comparison: Lindsay Collins

25. Hugo Peel

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Fullback / Utility

Age: 20

Previous position: 25

Watch out, Sua Fa'alogo, because Hugo Peel is coming. Despite the Storm's heavy 32-6 loss to the Canberra Raiders in their first NRL trial of 2026, Peel was able to show why he's rated so highly despite the club's plethora of fullback talent.

He's still got some time to go until he is seriously challenging for Melbourne's No. 1 jumper, but after a performance that saw him rack up over 80 running metres, an offload, and two tackle breaks, it's clear he's willing to put the effort in to build his case.

Comparison: AJ Brimson

26. Zac Garton

Club: Dolphins

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 18

Previous position: 26

Despite coming off the bench, Zac Garton proved why he is one of the most highly touted backrowers in the junior rugby league.

The physically imposing edge forward nabbed a try, a linebreak, and 18 tackles throughout his first trial for the Dolphins in limited playing time. His ability to change direction quickly and accelerate was also a step in the right direction for Garton.

Certainly one to get excited about for the Redcliffe faithful, despite not starting for the club in this match.

Comparison: Angus Crichton

27. Chase Butler

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 24

Chase Butler has been impressive to start his 2026 SG Ball campaign.

The young half consistently showed defensive resolve and grit in Rounds 1 and 2 of the competition and will be one to watch for the Knights moving forward. However, with other youngsters pulling off quality performances in the NRL trials, he does drop slightly in this edition of the Big Board rankings.

Comparison: Cameron Munster

28. Zaidas Muagututia

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 30

Muagututia was terrific off the bench for the Sea Eagles in their first hit out of 2026, and while he still has ways to go until he can lock in an NRL debut, he certainly is an intriguing long-term hooker prospect in Manly's system.

Nabbing a try, two tackle breaks, an offload, and three effective scoots, he has laid the foundations for a promising 2026 campaign.

Comparison: Jake Friend

29. Mason Barber

Club: North Queensland Cowboys

Position: Fullback

Age: 19

Previous position: Not listed

Get excited, Cowboys fans -- Mason Barber is setting the tone early.

While he didn't play much of a role in North Queensland's second trial game of the preseason, his first hit out in the No. 1 jumper was certainly promising.

Barber's running game was on full display against the Bulldogs in Round 1, tallying over 100 metres and a linebreak on one of the better defensive systems in rugby league.

He was soon rewarded with a four-pointer for his efforts, and with injuries and suspensions clouding the Cowboys' backline, we could see Barber's name appear on the club's NRL team list soon.

Comparison: Scott Drinkwater

30. Simione Laiafi

Club: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Manly Sea Eagles

Age: 19

Previous position: Not listed

The Manly Sea Eagles have been ridiculed for their lack of middle forward depth in recent years, but with the emergence of Simione Laiafi, those concerns could turn moot real quick.

In a barnstorming performance that saw him rack up 181 metres and 21 tackles in Manly's 33-18 preseason win against the Warriors, Laiafi put his hand up for an NRL call in the coming weeks.

Comparison: Taniela Paseka

Ones to watch

While these youngsters aren't as close to an NRL debut as the above crop, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention in 2026.

1. Thomas Dellow - Sharks lock

2. Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons centre

3. Mel Nonu - Knights winger

4. Mohamed Alameddine - Eels wing

5. Ethan Roberts - Tigers back-rower

6. Keahn Skipps - Panthers half

7. Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons half

8. Ray Puru - Bulldogs fullback

9. Connor Votano - Knights fullback

10. Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters fullback

11. Jonathan Sua - Bulldogs wing