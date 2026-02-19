Robson sidelined in big early season Roosters blow

Open Extended Reactions

Connor Watson could be forced to reprise his role as Sydney Roosters hooker after star recruit Reece Robson was ruled out of the opening month of the NRL season.

Robson is set to undergo surgery this week after scans confirmed the NSW State of Origin dummy-half fractured his left thumb at training this week.

The Roosters expect the No.9 to miss between six and eight weeks with the injury sidelining him for at least the opening four rounds.

Reece Robson has suffered a preseason injury at the Roosters.. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The Tricolours have a round five bye, with Robson likely to be fighting to return to play his first game for the club against Cronulla in Perth in round six.

Robson had initially been listed to play in all-star Roosters spine in Saturday's trial against Parramatta, with James Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker also named.

But that will now have to wait, with NSW utility Watson one option to slot into dummy-half after spending the majority of last season there.

Benaiah Ioelu is another option to fill the jersey, having improved significantly last year during his rookie season.

The arrival of Robson and Cherry-Evans has made the Roosters among the title favourites this year, with arguably the best spine in the NRL.