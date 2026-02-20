Manly keep in-demand centre Tolu Koula on five-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

Manly have claimed a massive retention win, re-signing star centre Tolu Koula on a five-year deal through to the end of 2031.

With an option in his favour to leave at the end of this year, Koula had loomed as one of the best backs on the market for 2027.

The Sea Eagles' best player last year, Koula shaped as a potential option for Perth given his ability to also wear the No. 1 jersey.

Tolutau Koula has signed as five-year deal to stay at Manly. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

But Manly confirmed on Saturday that the 23-year-old would remain at Brookvale, joining Haumole Olakau'atu as the Sea Eagles' longest-signed player.

"Tolu's form last year was simply outstanding and deservedly so he was our player of the year," Manly coach Anthony Seibold said.

"In the three years that I've coached Tolu, I've seen a guy who has obviously got great athletic ability, but his consistency, his efforts at training, and his ability to break tackles has been there for all to see."

"Tolu is a very humble guy who has real passion for the club. He is among a group of players who are the future of the club.

"We are all thrilled he has committed long term."

Since debuting for Manly in 2022 as a highly-touted and speedy outside back, Koula has scored 38 tries in 82 games.

He had his best season in the NRL last year with 17 tries, at times proving Manly's only real attacking threat during a difficult middle part of the season.