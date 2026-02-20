Panthers' Nathan Cleary faces two-game ban

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary is set to miss the opening two rounds of the NRL season in a major blow for the Panthers.

Cleary was sin-binned in the Panthers' 26-12 trial loss to Wests Tigers on Friday after collecting teenage winger Heamasi Makasini flush on the jaw.

On Saturday, the NRL's match review committee hit the halfback with a grade two dangerous contact charge.

Cleary would miss just two games if he takes the early guilty plea, meaning he would sit out Penrith's season opener against Brisbane and their round two meeting with Cronulla.

In the unlikely event he challenges the decision and then loses, Cleary would face an additional one-game suspension.

Jack Cogger, who did not play Friday's trial against the Tigers with a niggle, looms as the likeliest man to replace Cleary.

Penrith are considered strong favourites for the NRL premiership once more but can ill afford to start 2026 slowly.

The Panthers were bottom after 12 rounds last year and while they recovered to make the top eight, they ran out of gas and fell to the Broncos in a preliminary final loss which ended their run of four-straight titles.