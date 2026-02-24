NRL Round 1: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The 2026 NRL season is set to kick off, once again under the bright lights of Las Vegas. This year fans of the Bulldogs, Dragons, Knights and Cowboys have the opportunity to visit the strip before cheering on their beloved teams. The opening round will be completed the following weekend.

Good luck with your tips.

Sunday, March 1

Allegiant Stadium, 1:15pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Pasami Saulo Reserves: 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. Tyson Gamble 21. Cody Hopwood 22. James Schiller

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Harrison Edwards 17. Kai O'Donnell Reserves: 18. Griffin Neame 19. John Bateman 20. Liam Sutton 21. Matthew Lodge 22. Robert Derby

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Dave Munro, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Knights are set to showcase new signing Dylan Brown at halfback under new coach Justin Holbrook. After collecting the wooden spoon last season, the only way is up for Newcastle. The Cowboys won both their preseason clashes against second string Bulldogs and Panthers sides. They start the new season with a new hooker in Reed Mahoney and his performances will go a long way towards determining whether they have an improved year. They are favoured to win this, but I think we might see a reinvigorated Knights team, starting with a win in Vegas.

Tip: Knights by 10

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.55 (+5.5 $1.88) Cowboys $1.50 (-5.5 $1.88)

The North Queensland Cowboys train in Nevada. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Allegiant Stadium, 3:30pm (AEDT)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Jake Turpin 21. Enari Tuala 22. Jonathan Sua 23. Alekolasimi Jones

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Daniel Atkinson 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Hame Sele 15. Josh Kerr 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Ryan Couchman Reserves: 18. Lyhkan King-Togia 19. David Fale 20. Jacob Halangahu 21. Mathew Feagai 22. Tyrell Sloan

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: A second-string Bulldogs side lost their first trial against the Cowboys, before crushing the Knights with their stars playing the first 40 minutes. Matt Burton put a scare through the club with a hamstring twinge. The Dragons lost both their trial games, the second alarmingly with a full-strength side against the second-string Rabbitohs. On paper and on last year's performances, this should be an easy victory for the Bulldogs, but you shouldn't underestimate the Las Vegas factor. The Bulldogs will have to be switched on and not take the Dragons lightly or they could return from the U.S with red faces.

Tip: Bulldogs by 22

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.40 (-7.5 $1.88) Dragons $2.90 (+7.5 $1.88)

Thursday, March 5

AAMI Park, 8pm (AEDT)

