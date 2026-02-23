This is the year the Tigers must break the routine of heartbreak

Open Extended Reactions

For most clubs, "must-win season" is lazy shorthand. A headline grab. A talkback radio crutch.

For the Wests Tigers in 2026, it's oxygen.

This isn't about sneaking into eighth and calling it progress. It's not about a plucky April run that fades by June. It's about credibility. It's about relevance. It's about finally convincing a fatigued, fractured, fiercely loyal supporter base that this club is building something real.

Because for Tigers fans, hope has become muscle memory. And heartbreak has become routine.

Three straight wooden spoons don't just bruise a ladder position - they bruise identity. They harden narratives. They give opposition fans easy punchlines and broadcasters easy tropes. Every Tigers game becomes less about what might happen and more about what inevitably will. A tight second half becomes a test of when the error comes. A 10-point lead feels like borrowed time.

That's what sustained losing does. It corrodes belief.

And yet, this year feels different. It has to.

Adam Doueihi played halfback in Wests Tigers' final trial against the Panthers Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The roster has been reshaped with intent rather than desperation. There's youth that excites rather than merely fills gaps. There's leadership that feels chosen, not inherited. There's a sense, fragile but present, that the Tigers are actually trying to build something rather than just white-knuckle their way through another season.

But this being the Tigers, nothing has been straightforward. Another ugly boardroom stoush saw Shane Richardson walk out the door as CEO. Not ideal in the middle of a rebuild. And yet on the bit that matters - the green thing with the posts at each end - the signs are genuinely promising.

Two trial wins, over the Roosters and the Panthers, built on structure and discipline with the flashes of something genuinely exciting, seem to indicate that Benji Marshall's messaging is landing. The Tigers defended with urgency, the spine showed purpose, and crucially, they closed out games when they had the chance. Pre-season football means what it means. Not much. But the manner of those performances mattered. For the first time in a while, the Tigers looked like a team that actually knew what it was doing.

Potential is not progress though. And trial football is not the real thing.

Jarome Luai of the Wests Tigers. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

For this season to matter, the Tigers need to prove they can defend with discipline, compete for 80 minutes, and close games that are there to be won. Not once. Not twice. Week after week.

The NRL is ruthless but fair. Effort keeps you in games. Execution wins them. For too long, the Tigers have offered plenty of the first and not enough of the second. Defensive lapses after momentum swings. Ill-timed penalties. Edges exposed under fatigue. That's not bad luck, that's a pattern. And patterns don't fix themselves.

Success this year doesn't need to mean top four. But it does mean meaningful football in August. It means being in the finals conversation without a smirk attached. It means Leichhardt and Campbelltown buzzing in late winter because something real is on the line.

There's a generation of Tigers supporters who have grown up without sustained success. Kids who know Benji Marshall as a coach before they ever knew him as magic. That matters more than people give it credit for. Clubs don't just compete for points. They compete for hearts, minds and emotional real estate.

Heamasi Makasini celebrates one of his three tries for the Tigers against the Roosters. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

If the dads of today worshipped Benji, the plan must be that the kids of today grow up worshipping Heamasi Makasini. The teenage tyro looks ready to become the competition's next genuine star. But we've heard this kind of thing before in Tigertown. Potential. Prospects. Talent. And then, somehow, it's not quite.

The Tigers can't afford another year where the conversation pivots to 2027 by Round 12.

There are green shoots. A visible commitment to speed and offload that nods to the club's DNA - that unpredictability that once made the Tigers must-watch, even in chaos.

But entertaining isn't enough anymore. Competitive isn't enough.

The Tigers need to be accountable. To a fanbase that still turns up. To former greats who built this club's history. To players who deserve to know what it actually feels like to win week in, week out.

This season is about drawing a line. Saying the rebuild is done. The growth starts now.

Because hope, without results, curdles.

And Tigers fans, long-suffering, stubbornly optimistic, irrationally loyal, deserve more than hope.