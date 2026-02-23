Foxx grounded: Eels flyer set to miss start of season

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Addo-Carr looks set to miss the start of the NRL season for Parramatta after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

Addo-Carr posted an image of himself wearing a hospital gown on Monday, with significant bandaging around his left hand and thumb, after going under the knife.

Parramatta were on Monday night still awaiting a full medical report to determine how long the flyer would be sidelined.

But given the Eels play their first game of the season on Thursday week against Addo-Carr's former club Melbourne, he is almost certain to miss that match.

Addo-Carr damaged his thumb in Saturday night's 28-22 win over the Sydney Roosters in Gosford, and was spotted icing it after the match.

The 30-year-old's absence would shape as a serious blow to the Eels, given fellow winger Zac Lomax's dramatic exit from the club at the end of last season.

Bailey Simonsson played on the wing in last weekend's trial, while Sean Russell could be shifted from centre to wing to replace Addo-Carr.

Jordan Samrani impressed against the Roosters and could come into the centres, as could Brian Kelly after his move from Gold Coast.