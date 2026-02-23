Eels rising star investigated by club, NRL

Josh Reynolds returns to Boom Rookies with Grub, with the firm belief that his former Bulldogs side has more than enough tools at the halves position. (2:04)

Parramatta have contacted the NRL, alerting the Integrity Unit to images circulating online of rising Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi.

A photo first published by the Sydney Morning Herald appears to show Iongi smoking a hand-rolled cigarette.

Another image shows the fullback with one hand in a herb grinder while holding a cigarette paper.

It is not known when the photos were taken but Iongi is identifiable by the tattoo of his surname across his chest.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Iongi, only that the matter has been referred to the NRL's integrity unit.

The NRL confirmed on Tuesday they were aware of the photos in circulation after the Eels contacted the sport's governing body.

Isaiah Iongi of the Eels Mark Evans/Getty Images

"The club is aware of social media images circulating that involve one of its players," the Eels said in a statement. "The club has notified the NRL Integrity Unit and will not be making any further comment at this stage."

Prior to photos circulating online, Iongi would have been certain to start at fullback for the Eels in their season opener against Melbourne.

Iongi announced himself as a bona-fide star of the future in 2025 after defecting to the Eels from arch-rivals Penrith and enjoying a breakout season under Jason Ryles.

The fullback was a contender for last season's NRL's rookie of the year award and finished his first full campaign with eight tries across 21 games.

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a contract extension through until the end of 2030 in December last year.

Iongi played in the Eels' trial win over the Sydney Roosters last Saturday and was confident he could strike up a chemistry with Parramatta's new-look halves pairing of Mitchell Moses and Jonah Pezet.

"I've still got a lot to work on especially on defence and where I position myself," Iongi told reporters after the Eels' pre-season victory over the Roosters.

"Getting those connections built in and knowing how every player plays their game, I think I'm improving.

"I think it's how I preserve my energy and knowing when to put my energy in."

But the photos circulating online could throw a spanner in the works as the NRL works through its investigation.

If Iongi were to face any sanction and miss any matches it could leave the Eels desperately short in the backline.

Parramatta have already in the off-season farewelled winger Zac Lomax, who has taken the Eels to court over the terms of his release as he seeks to join NRL rivals Melbourne.

The Eels also lost Josh Addo-Carr to a thumb injury from Saturday's trial and are expected to be without the Australian international winger until round four.

Ryles's side face a daunting start to the year with games against Melbourne, premiers Brisbane, St George Illawarra and Penrith over the first month of their 2026 campaign.