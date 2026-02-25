Ex-Panther set for Dolphins debut as star tweaks groin

Josh Reynolds returns to Boom Rookies with Grub, with the firm belief that his former Bulldogs side has more than enough tools at the halves position. (2:04)

Former Penrith playmaker Brad Schneider is on track to make his Dolphins NRL club debut in round one as the side suffered an injury scare at training to star half Isaiya Katoa.

Katoa left the training paddock on Wednesday with a groin niggle although AAP has been told it was tightness and he should be available for round one against South Sydney on March 8.

The Tongan half's workload is set to be managed in the coming week but the Dolphins have a ready-made replacement in Schneider should he not scrub up.

Schneider, 24, spent the last two years in the Panthers system where he played 32 games and started in the halves and at hooker. He played in five finals in those two years and was indoctrinated in the methods of one of the greatest club teams in rugby league history.

Panthers halfback Brad Schneider. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Now he is a red-hot favourite to play off the bench against the Rabbitohs with Kurt Donoghoe on track to start at No.9 due to the injury to regular rake Jeremy Marshall-King.

Schneider said he was confident Katoa would play round one but he will also be on standby to fill any void.

"He's good. We will give the young fella a bit of a rest but he will be ready to go next week," Schneider said.

"My natural position is halfback. That is what I have done my whole life so I will be ready to go (if required)."

Schneider said he was looking at a No.14 jersey against the Rabbitohs.

"That is probably what I am hoping for where I can come on at nine or in the halves. At the moment it is anywhere in that utility role," he said.

"After a big pre-season you just want to get into playing games. If you can get a spot in round one it normally sets you up for a good year so that is what I am trying to do. I am excited to hopefully get in the squad somewhere."

Schneider has impressed the Dolphins brains trust with his attention to detail around training. He credited Panthers maestro Nathan Cleary for setting the benchmark in that regard.

"His preparation before his games is what makes him so good. Being in that system was really beneficial," Schneider said.

Schneider, former Brisbane flyer Selwyn Cobbo and ex-St Helens lock Morgan Knowles are all expected to make round-one club debuts.

Knowles, 29, is England's starting lock and with 246 Super League games for St Helens and four titles under his belt is a seasoned pro.

Cobbo, 23, needs no introduction to Dolphins fans. While playing for Brisbane he was a scourge of the Dolphins, scoring six tries in five games against them. He is super-fit and ready to slot into the backline wherever required.

"All three blokes that have joined the club have been awesome additions on and off the field," Dolphins captain Tom Gilbert told AAP.

"Morgan has been quite successful in the Super League. Selwyn can be a generational talent and Brad has been part of a premiership-winning side so they have had their dose of experience and added it to the group."