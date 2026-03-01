Crichton hits jackpot in golden point for Bulldogs

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury skipper Stephen Crichton stood up like only he can to land a field goal with six seconds of golden point remaining to sink a gallant St George Illawarra 15-14.

A record Las Vegas crowd of 45,719 got their first taste of golden point and it took 89 minutes and 54 seconds of a cracking, old-fashioned arm wrestle to split the teams.

Crichton set himself in position from right in front to snap his left-footer straight through after playing a great match on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

The Dogs led 10-8 at the break and went further ahead with a try to winger Jacob Kiraz after a trademark Crichton left-hand flick.

Dragons debutant winger Setu Tu, at the age of 27, capped a stellar match with a try in the 59th minute to reduce Canterbury's lead to just two.

Bulldogs players celebrate victory during opening round in Vegas. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The Red V defended like demons to scramble and deny the favourites on numerous occasions.

With Valentine Holmes limping, Kyle Flanagan nailed a 30m penalty and it was 14-all with six minutes on the clock.

In the first segment of golden point Jaydn Su'A charged down a Matt Burton shot. Connor Tracey did the same to deny Daniel Atkinson, while Valentine Holmes had another crack from 45m that failed.

Atkinson went for a failed 50m shot with 90 seconds to go and the Bulldogs received a penalty. Crichton then stood up to cap a man-of-the-match display.

The two sides have a fierce rivalry and there was niggle and flair-ups, particularly when Crichton caught Tu high.

Dragons firebrand Luciano Leilua gave away a penalty in possession when he had a disagreement with Jacob Preston. Both captains were told to tell their players to cool it.

St George Illawarra prop Toby Couchman was put on report in the first half for a shoulder to the head of Sitili Tupouniua. Minutes later Red V winger Christian Tuipulotu was also booked for a shoulder charge on Connor Tracey.

The Dragons showcased resilience in defence in the opening half to thwart slick Canterbury attack, which was orchestrated by half Lachlan Galvin.

The 20-year-old has clearly upped his passing precision and decision making in the off-season and his confidence, execution and running game impressed.

St George Illawarra also got a controlled display from new half Atkinson, who called the plays and took most of the long kicks.

The Dogs scored the first try when Galvin spied a chance on the right side, skipped across and threw a slick pass to put storming back-rower Jacob Preston through.

Preston, a sublime hole runner, stepped fullback Clint Gutherson with ease.

The Dragons hit back with creative hooker Damien Cook dinking a slick left-foot grubber through for rampaging prop Emre Guler to plant it.

After the break the Dragons blew up when Moses Suli went off for an HIA after they claimed he had been head-slammed by Bailey Hayward. They were penalised for dissent and Crichton made them pay with a try-assist and the magic moment at the death.