Raiders recruit at centre of NRL drugs investigation

Penrith are working with the NRL amid reports they did not notify the integrity unit about an alleged Mad Monday drug scandal involving Daine Laurie.

Laurie, who has since joined Canberra, had reportedly been due to face Penrith Local Court after police allegedly caught him with an illicit substance the morning after the Panthers' preliminary final loss to Brisbane last September.

Police withdrew the charges prior to his court date, which had been set for November 10.

But the NRL is investigating whether it should have been notified by Penrith at the time.

A Panthers representative confirmed to AAP the club had been working with the league on the matter in the lead-up to Friday's round-one clash with reigning premiers Brisbane.

Laurie played 27 games in two stints for Penrith, as well as 49 for Wests Tigers between 2021 and 2023.

The utility joined the Raiders this season as cover for young halves Ethan Sanders and Ethan Strange, and can also slot in at fullback pending injuries to Kaeo Weekes.

He is unlikely to start in their opening clash with Manly, though could be selected on Ricky Stuart's bench.