Zac Lomax's Storm move blocked in shock NRL twist

Zac Lomax's audacious bid to join Melbourne has been blocked after the star winger agreed his NRL fate would remain in the hands of former club Parramatta for two years.

In a shock end to the NRL's biggest off-season saga, the Storm and Eels reached an out-of-court settlement on Tuesday that gives Parramatta the power to determine whether he can return to the NRL before 2028.

The Storm will be required to pay $250,000 in legal costs to Parramatta over their failed bid to lure Lomax, who had agreed not to sign with an NRL rival when the Eels released him to join R360 in 2025.

"Over the past two months the Eels and the Melbourne Storm have worked towards reaching an agreement to enable Zac to play with the Storm. At no time did the Storm make an offer that could be implemented that would provide appropriate value for our football program," an Eels statement read.

"The Eels and the Storm have been unable to reach an agreement for the Eels to provide consent for Zac to play with the Storm.

"Today, the Supreme Court by consent made an order which has the effect of prohibiting Zac from entering into a contract, working, training or playing with any other NRL Club until 31 October 2027 without the Eels written consent.

"The court order is consistent with the restraint in the Deed of Release that Zac signed with the Eels on 16 November 2025, other than the Eels have agreed that the term of the restraint will now cease on 31 October 2027 rather than 31 October 2028. All other terms of the deed of release remain in place.

"The Melbourne Storm have consented to a costs order made by the Supreme Court that the Melbourne Storm will contribute $250,000 towards the legal costs incurred by the Parramatta Eels.

"The Eels are willing to work with Zac and his agent to find an NRL club that wants to sign Zac in exchange for the Eels receiving appropriate value for its football program."

When the launch of the renegade rugby competition was postponed, Lomax began advances to join the Storm, triggering the Eels' legal action in the NSW Supreme Court.

But the parties agreed the deal before the launch of a full-scale hearing, which was due to start on Monday.

Lomax, who did not attend court on Tuesday, will at least be permitted to return to the NRL for the 2028 season, which would've been the last year of his Eels deal.

"We were always willing to consider a deal that would strengthen our football program," Eels chairman Matthew Beach said.

"After trying for over two months, we were unable to reach an agreement with the Storm. We believe that Zac is a good young man and we are willing to work with him and his agent, in an open and transparent manner, to explore ways that we can reach an agreement where Zac can return to the NRL.

"While this period has presented some unique challenges, we felt strongly about standing up for what we believed to be right, and we appreciate the passion, unity and alignment we have seen from our members, fans, sponsors and everyone within the Club," added Mr Beach.