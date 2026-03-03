NRL Round 1 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NRL season is underway, and looks likely to provide plenty of headaches for tippers throughout the year. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Gold Coast Titans, Ocean Protect Stadium, Saturday March 7, 5:30pm (AEDT)

It would have been easy enough to call Melbourne Storm the sure things for the weekend, considering they have never lost a Round 1 game under coach Craig Bellamy. But the Eels are fired up over the Zac Lomax case and as they say, the Storm must be closer to losing an opening round.

Instead, I'll take the Sharks to win first up at home against the rebuilding Titans. The Sharks finished one win away from the Grand Final last year and have retained the same squad. They will want to get off to a flying start against the Gold Coast, who are sure to put up a fight, but probably not enough of a fight. I'm expecting a good year for the Titans under a new coach, but the Sharks at home are a tough assignment for any team.

Round 1 sure thing: Sharks

Broncos star Reece Walsh in action against the Panthers. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Brisbane Broncos vs. Penrith Panthers, Suncorp Stadium, Friday March 6, 8pm (AEDT)

The reigning premier Broncos have flown home from England having lost the World Club Championship to Hull KR. They begin their premiership defence against the team that won the previous four premierships. The Panthers stormed home last year after a sluggish start, and unlike previous years, they have retained most of their squad for 2026.

This game is poised to be as tough as every other clash between these two sides recently. The Broncos at home should have an edge, but the Panthers will have a huge chip on their shoulders after having their run of premiership victories ended last year by the Broncos. It is a game you simply can't afford to miss, and the only way to pick a winner is to toss a coin. My coin landed Panthers side up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers

The roughie

Dolphins vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday March 8, 4:05pm (AEDT)

The Dolphins host the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium and according to the bookies the home team is favoured to win. The Dolphins are set to improve to the point where they should play in their first finals series this year. They proved to be a very dangerous team with the ball last year, and really let themselves down in defence and consistency.

Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs have made some big roster moves during the off season, their 2025 efforts were just not good enough for the proud club or coach. Bennett will have a special plan up his sleeve to knock over his old team. Latrell Mitchell is back in the centres and strike weapon David Fifita will be out to impress in his first run in the historic jersey.

The Dolphins should win at home, but if you are looking for an upset, the Bunnies could be your team.

Round 1 roughie: Rabbitohs

