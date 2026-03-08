Stocks: Panthers crush the Broncos, while the Eels plummet

Open Extended Reactions

What an incredible opening round of the 2026 NRL season, with two golden point thrillers, plenty of tries scored, several blow-outs and a couple of upsets.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 1.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: Brisbane Broncos won a premiership in 2025, so their stocks were naturally high heading into 2026. There isn't too much to be excited about after their Round 1 showing, though, other than the star names across their roster. Despite his side not scoring a single point against the Panthers, Payne Haas was still at his rampaging best through the middle, as was fellow pack leader Patrick Carrigan. The Broncos are still an elite side, but there's clearly work to be done for them to reach the level of dominance they enjoyed toward the backend of last season.

Stocks down: The reigning NRL premiers are the only team yet to score a point in 2026 (other than the Tigers, who had the bye to start the season). Whether you're facing arguably the greatest defensive team of all time in the Penrith Panthers or the struggling Gold Coast Titans, a side that features Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds should not find themselves scoreless for 80 minutes. The Broncos looked confused and rattled throughout the entirety of their 26-0 free-fall over the weekend, displaying none of the confidence that earned them a premiership just six months ago.

-- Isaac Issa

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Noah Martin -- another young and hungry forward that anyone with a lime green persuasion has been quite excited about for a little while now, got his chance in Round 1 for the Raiders and doesn't look like he's going to give it up anytime soon. With two tries and a boatload of tackles, he filled up the stat sheet nicely on both sides of the ball.

Stocks down: Game management - I don't know how Raiders' fans do this every week! Another game which they should have cruised to victory in, but instead they threw away a 14-point lead and gave their entire fanbase PTSD from last year's finals in the dying stages, when they conceded a penalty from a field goal attempt while leading by two. They ended up winning, but it shouldn't have been so difficult.

-- Matt Bungard

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: As ugly and as unimpressive as it might have been, the Bulldogs fought through the grind and when it mattered most found the field goal to grab the two competition points. Lachlan Galvin was serviceable at halfback, and might look even better with an attacking plan tailored to his strengths. Hooker Bailey Hayward made a mountain of tackles and was solid at dummy-half, including a perfect long ball to Stephen Crichton for the match-winner.

Stocks down: The Bulldogs were once again pedestrian in attack for most of the game. They appeared to have no real attacking plays and were horribly one-out for most of the game. Former Newcastle head coach Adam O'Brien has joined the club as attack coach, and on that first-up effort it is easy to see why the Knights collected the spoon last year.

-- Darren Arthur

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: Sharks are usually known to circle their prey before striking; however, Cronulla followed no such formality. The Sharks put 50 on the struggling Titans over the weekend, rolling down Gold Coast's defensive line on nearly every attacking set. Braydon Trindall, who said he "came back in the best shape" of his career over the preseason after the match, was electric. His two tries, four try-assists, and two tackle breaks were just a few highlights from arguably his greatest game as a Shark, while his halves partner Nicho Hynes reminded the NRL world once again why he is one of the game's brightest stars.

Stocks down: It's hard to find faults in a near-perfect performance; however, some areas certainly could be tweaked ahead of the Sharks' Round 2 clash against the Penrith Panthers. Cronulla, while dominant throughout most of the match, did take their foot off the pedal at times, which led to some ordinary tries from the Titans. They'll need to maintain energy levels for the full 80 minutes against tougher opponents, lest they become complacent.

-- Isaac Issa

Dolphins

Stocks up: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - the Dolphins' most exciting player still had a few moments in the game to give the home fans something to cheer about. His solo try off a scrum and a defensive effort on Campbell Graham in the first half were highlights in what was a tough afternoon for the expansion franchise.

Stocks down: Defence - the biggest knock on the Dolphins since their inception is the inability to contain their opponents. There was no doubting their attack last year, or today, but their sheer lack of effort on the defensive side will be the thing that keeps them out of the finals.

-- Matt Bungard

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: The Titans have very little to be excited about after their Round 1 implosion against the Sharks, but there were a couple of shining lights. Cooper Bai, who currently sits at No. 2 on ESPN's NRL Big Board, looked the goods in limited game time. Club debutant Lachlan Ilias also played with a chip on his shoulder, playing with energy in a match that had very little doing in the way of success for the visitors. Sialetili Faeamani also nabbed a try in his first NRL match, which is a solid win considering very few Titans were able to do the same.

Stocks down: Gold Coast gave up 50 points in their first game of the season and looked lost for the majority of the clash. Firecrackers in Keano Kini and AJ Brimson were poorly utilised when in attacking position; however, those moments rarely came anyway. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui tried, but the effort and motivation shown by the rest of the playing group lacked in comparison. The Titans will need a hard reset over the next few days, as the side lacks any real identity or direction to start the season.

-- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: Tolutau Koula - just build the team around Koula at this point. Despite a gut-wrenching home loss to start the season, their star outside back did his best to drag them back into the contest and every fan is delighted that he has signed a new contract.

Stocks down: Halves situation - The post-DCE era got off to an inauspicious start and despite that late flurry of points, the lack of organsation and poor options at the end of sets was clear for all to see. Many fans are extremely excited about Joey Walsh and perhaps he'll get a proper chance in the halves sooner than you think.

-- Matt Bungard

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: I'm not the only person who considers Cameron Smith to be one of the greatest rugby league players ever, but in Harry Grant the Storm just might just have another. He completely controls the middle of the park, the tempo of the game and can open up any defence with his guile and speed off the mark. He rarely misses in defence and has matured into being a great leader. He left the field with a hamstring concern, which the Storm hope was just a severe cramp.

Stocks down: The Storm are usually one of the most professional teams in the NRL, with coach Craig Bellamy not allowing any nonsense in their game. Against the Eels, they found themselves involved in too much niggle at times. Happy enough to pour the rubbish on a Jonah Pezet error, it was all-in pushing and shoving when Eels replacement Tallyn Da Silva had the audacity to nudge one of their players after an error.

-- Darren Arthur

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: What will potentially go down as one of the best spines in the competition proved its worth against the Cowboys. Phoenix Crossland was very sharp around the ruck, Fletcher Sharpe was most dangerous until injuring his knee, Dylan Brown slotted in well and Kalyn Ponga was back to his scheming best. All of them dangerous with the ball in hand and equally when they tucked it under their arms to run. Sharpe went off and Sandon Smith stepped in. Promising times for Newcastle.

Stocks down: Early days for the Knights, but they still have errors in them as well as missed tackles at vital times. They will need to improve their completion rate and tighten up their defence if they want to compete with the better sides in the league. As the spine spends more game time together, there should be less of them seemingly getting in each other's way as well.

-- Darren Arthur

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: With a mountain of possession the Warriors were at their attacking best against the Roosters. Their 2025 season took a dive when Luke Metcalf injured his knee, but replacement Tanah Boyd has slowly found his place in the lineup. Boyd was everywhere against the Roosters and key to the victory. Metcalf will return eventually, but the Warriors appear to be in good hands for now.

Stocks down: As good as they were in attack, the Warriors coaching staff would have been concerned about two second-half tries conceded to the Roosters. The Warriors have a knack for coasting when in the lead and it can come back to bite them. They need to work on their ruthlessness in defence for the full 80 minutes, regardless of the score.

-- Darren Arthur