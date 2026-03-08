Walker, Mitchell fire Souths to overpower Dolphins

Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney talismen Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell came up with the big plays when needed in an entertaining 40-30 win over the Dolphins.

Once again defensively brittle, the Dolphins launched a second half comeback to draw within six points of the Rabbitohs, but veteran five-eighth Walker landed his first career 40/20 in his 11th season to change the momentum of the game.

When Mitchell crashed over for his second try after sustained Walker kick pressure, the visitors were home at Suncorp Stadium.

Campbell Graham scores a try for the Rabbitohs. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Rabbitohs suffered a blow on the cusp of halftime when half Ashton Ward left the field with an ankle injury. He was later seen in a moonboot and on crutches, after being replaced by Jayden Sullivan.

Souths' half stocks are depleted with Jonah Glover (broken jaw) and Jamie Humphries (suspended) unavailable.

The Rabbitohs ran in three tries in the final seven minutes of the first half to take control 28-10 at the break, with winger Alex Johnston going in for his 211th career try - just one behind legend Ken Irvine in top spot on the all-time list -- after new signing David Fifita performed a twist and spin.

South Sydney captain Cameron Murray and right winger Campbell Graham were enormous, with both hitting back from injuries that have hampered them.

Murray, who played one game last year due to an achilles rupture, got his trademark quick play-the-balls going to give his side momentum.

Graham, who played just 11 games in the past two seasons due to a raft of injuries, scored a double in a powerhouse display.

Dolphins speed demon Jake Averillo did well to snaffle a Walker pass and race 90m against the run of play, and half Isaiya Katoa set up back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, but the Rabbitohs dominated the first half.

The decision to play Jye Gray at fullback and Mitchell at left centre bore fruit.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Gray raced 70m before Mitchell carried four Dolphins over the line in a trademark bustle. Gray was also on hand to support hooker Peter Mamouzelos for a try of his own.

Rabbitohs prop Keaon Koloamatangi was the best player on the field, running for more than 250m.

South Sydney forward Lachlan Hubner had a mixed bag against his former club, with two of his errors costing tries.

The Dolphins hit back after halftime with a run and kick by new signing Selwyn Cobbo setting up centre Herbie Farnworth for a try as Hubner bungled the clean up.

Butter fingers by Hubner opened the door for electric Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to streak away.

After Walker's kicking genius, Hubner then crashed over under the posts to take the margin back out to 12 before Mitchell sealed it.