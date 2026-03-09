Penrith hopeful on Martin as clubs wait on injuries

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith are hoping Liam Martin will return for their Bathurst blockbuster against Cronulla, with the NSW State of Origin second-rower overcoming a minor calf strain.

It comes as Sydney Roosters forward Spencer Leniu prepares to sit out a minimum of four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in the warm-up before Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Liam Martin of the Penrith Panthers. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Martin missed the Panthers' 26-0 drubbing of Brisbane last week, but is expected to be named in a strengthened line-up to face the Sharks on Saturday night.

His recovery came as several clubs spent Monday holding their breath after the opening round.

Canberra are waiting to find out if second-rower Matty Nicholson will require surgery after suffering a second shoulder injury in a little over a month on Saturday.

Editor's Picks Stocks: Panthers crush the Broncos, while the Eels plummet Darren Arthur

Coming back through reserve grade after a shoulder subluxation in pre-season trials, Nicholson is certain to miss this week's trip to Auckland.

Manly are holding some hope that veteran forward Siua Taukeiaho will be able to face Newcastle on Sunday, despite injuring his calf early in their loss to Canberra.

The Sea Eagles were still awaiting the results of scans, with Taukeiaho's availability crucial in a pack already lacking serious depth.

There was better news for Melbourne, with Kangaroos star Harry Grant cleared of any serious ankle injury out of the Storm's trouncing of Parramatta.

Grant will be fine to run out against St George Illawarra in Wollongong on Saturday, despite appearing in serious pain when he went down in the second half of the 52-4 win.

Gold Coast are also hopeful hooker Sam Verrills will be able to face the Dolphins this week, after the dummy-half was due for scans late on Monday on his sternum.

Livewire playmaker Jayden Campbell is no chance of playing, but the Titans are confident he will return from his pre-season hamstring strain against North Queensland in round three.

Leniu will miss tough clashes against traditional rivals South Sydney and Penrith as part of his lay-off, but is on track to return to the forward rotation following the Roosters' round-five bye.

Roosters teammate Tommy Talau has undergone secondary tests on an non-contact injury to his right knee suffered playing NSW Cup on the weekend. The outside back was seen on crutches at Roosters headquarters on Monday, with the club desperately hoping he has not suffered the second anterior cruciate ligament rupture of his career.

Souths had halfback Ashton Ward in for scans late on Monday afternoon, with fears he faces a stint on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury.

The Rabbitohs are still without suspended half Jamie Humphreys for one more week, potentially leaving Jayden Sullivan to start at No.7 against Sydney Roosters on Friday night.