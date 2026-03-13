Storm eye another Temora junior after Lomax frustration

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A frustrated Craig Bellamy says he can understand why Zac Lomax moved to rugby union, as Melbourne prepare to move on to another product from the winger's home town.

One week after voicing his displeasure at Lomax being locked out of an NRL return at the Storm, Bellamy doubled down on his his comments on Friday.

The Temora junior this week signed a two-year deal with the Western Force, with an eye to playing for the Wallabies in next year's Rugby World Cup.

Blocked by Parramatta from joining another club without their approval following his attempted move to R360 last year, Lomax could theoretically have tried to go elsewhere after talks between the Eels and Storm broke down.

But he instead opted for rugby union, listing the possibility of playing "on a truly international stage" as a powerful motivation.

Lomax's battle to join Melbourne for 2026 is set to go before the NSW Supreme Court on March 2, with Parramatta refusing to grant him permission to link with the Storm. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"It's a shame we lost him," Bellamy said.

"I can understand his frustration and I can understand leaving our game, but that doesn't make me feel better about it.

"We've lost one hell of a player to another code, and we didn't really have to. But even more important, we lost a really good person to our code."

Bellamy's focus is on another Temora product in back-rower Angus Hinchey, who will debut against St George Illawarra in Wollongong on Saturday.

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In doing so, Hinchey will become the third player to make his NRL debut for the Storm in the opening two rounds after Preston Conn and Cooper Clarke last week.

"He's a back-rower. He's just a very energetic player, and that's what you like about him," Bellamy said of teenager Hinchey.

"If he's going to do something wrong, he'll be going flat-out.

"They're the sort of players you like. He'll get out there and he'll be going flat-out for the time he's out there. I'm sure he'll add a bit of energy to the team."

Hinchey will be one of at least 12 players in the Melbourne 19-man squad for Saturday night with less than 100 games' experience in this year's changing of the guard.

But that mattered little in the 52-4 flogging of the Eels, with fullback Sua Fa'alogo particularly impressive in his first game as Ryan Papenhuyzen's replacement.

Heralded after a big rookie year in 2024, Fa'alogo was overlooked for large parts of last season at the Storm.

"The big improvement in Sua is he's fit this year," Bellamy said.

"I'm not quite sure with his mindset last year whether he thought he was fit enough, but you've got to be probably the fittest guy in the team to play fullback.

"With Paps gone, we told him he was going to get first shot at it, so he turned up in a lot better physical condition."