Tigers reward Doueihi ahead of major positional switch

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Wests Tigers have signalled their belief in Adam Doueihi's move to halfback by rewarding the playmaker with a two-year contract extension.

The Tigers announced on Friday, a little more than 24 hours ahead of their season opener with North Queensland, that Doueihi had penned a deal that will keep him at Concord until the end of 2029.

Only Alex Twal and Sione Fainu, whose deals also expire in 2029, are signed as long as Doueihi.

The new contract is a huge showing of faith from both parties given the Tigers' struggles under Benji Marshall and Doueihi's luckless run with injuries.

Adam Doueihi played halfback in Wests Tigers' final trial against the Panthers Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Doueihi has suffered three anterior cruciate ligament ruptures through his career and until this year, when he will play halfback alongside Jarome Luai, has bounced between positions.

"It's a credit to Adam's character and work ethic to bounce back from injuries and put himself in a position to sign an extension with us," Marshall said.

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Lebanese international Doueihi describes himself as one of the worst losers and has yet to play finals since landing at the Tigers at the end of 2019.

"I'm really excited to be locked in with the Tigers for the next four seasons. It's a special place for me and my family. There's nowhere else I'd rather be," Doueihi said in a statement.

"We're building something special here amongst this group and I'm looking forward to ripping in this year and putting all our hard work into practice.

"I'm loving playing alongside Romey (Luai) in the halves and working with Benji. We're in a great position as a group to continue growing and improving.

"I'm grateful to Benji and the club for the faith they've shown in me over the last few years, I'm looking forward to repaying that on the field."

The Tigers' fortunes in 2026 will likely have a huge say in the futures of Luai and fullback Jahream Bula, who are both off contract.

Workaholic prop Terrell May, his brother Taylan May and teenage rugby convert Heamasi Makasini are free to talk to rival clubs on November 1.