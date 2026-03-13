Warriors continue big start to NRL season

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The Warriors' terrific start to the NRL season has continued as they thumped another marquee opponent at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

After beating the Sydney Roosters 42-18 in round one, on Friday night they hammered Canberra 40-6 in wet but warm conditions.

It's just the fourth time in club history they've won their opening two matches and they did it in style, scoring seven unanswered tries and six of those in the second half.

"We definitely played better, we had a NRL game to review," Warriors coach Andrew Webster said.

"Our reserve grade put us under pressure in training, which is what we needed. They had a great win. It was a really high performance.

"We're all grounded after last week. I thought we earned everything tonight, we made our own luck."

The game didn't start the way the home side wanted with second-rower Kurt Capewell suffering a suspected torn calf, meaning Leka Halasima was promoted to the starting line-up and Morgan Gannon to the bench.

Ethan Strange of the Raiders is tackled Phil Walter/Getty Images

Fullback Kaeo Weekes then opened the scoring for Canberra after scooting around the defence in the fourth minute before Ethan Sanders converted for a 6-0 lead.

To continue the rough start, Chanel Harris-Tavita had to be taken from the field in the ninth minute after heavy contact from a charging Noah Martin.

"He's fine in there, he's laughing right now, but he wasn't laughing at the time," added Webster.

"He's out for next week."

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored the Warriors' first try in the 14th minute, and a Tanah Boyd penalty goal made it 6-6 at halftime.

The hosts opened the second spell with a converted try out of nowhere as Ali Leiataua scorched away from halfway to race into the corner from a loose Corey Horsburgh pass.

The Warriors tackles then started to hit harder and the forwards came together a couple of times.

The home side were on the scoreboard again with Halasima following up a Boyd stab kick through and the score moved out to 24-6 when Jackson Ford added another.

But it was 20-year-old second rower Halasima who crossed for his second try and made the Raiders forwards look shy of tackling with 11 minutes remaining.

"Disappointing - with the result of the scoring obviously. There were a couple of opportunities in the first half," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.

When asked if the Warriors were now a rival for his side, Stuart mumbled under his breath: "no ... just a team".

Boyd scored off a back heel kick from Erin Clark and then Watene-Zelezniak crossed again, with Tuivasa-Sheck converting in his 150th game at the Warriors.

"That's that job done against the Raiders, we'll review the game and move on to Newcastle, they're going to be tough too," said Tuivasa-Sheck.