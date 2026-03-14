Panthers steam past Sharks in impressive season start

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Penrith have continued their impressive start to the NRL season and their domination of Cronulla, with winger Tom Jenkins extending his try-scoring spree.

Following their opening romp against premiers Brisbane, the Panthers easily outclassed the Sharks with a 26-6 victory at Bathurst's Carrington Park; conceding their only points against of 2026 in the 58th minute.

Saturday's win was the Panthers' 10th in their last 11 matches against the Sharks.

Jenkins backed up his brace against the Broncos with another two tries to leap to the top of the NRL season try-scoring tally.

Superstar halfback Nathan Cleary swung momentum Penrith's way early with a 40:20 kick in the fifth minute and one tackle later winger Brian To'o crossed for the first try of the night.

Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates a try Mark Evans/Getty Images

On the back of an impressive completion rate and suffocating defence, the Panthers extended the lead to 18-0 by halftime with Cronulla paying the price for some flimsy tackles and poor handling.

The second try came after a controversial call by referee Ashley Klein, penalising Sharks centre Jesse Ramien for an early tackle after he bumped into Jenkins before he caught the ball.

Blaize Talagi then sent a long ball out to Jenkins, who beat Nicho Hynes en route to the tryline.

Three minutes after halftime Jenkins was in for his second with the Panthers building an insurmountable 24-0 lead.

The Sharks lifted and winger Sione Katoa broke their points drought when he scrambled across the line for their sole try, which was converted by Hynes.

They stemmed Penrith's scoring but with Cleary in superb touch the hosts maintained control for another classy win.