Stocks: New Zealand Warriors flying, Brisbane Broncos dismal

Form reversals littered the second round of the 2026 NRL season, while last year's premiers took another dive, and last year's wooden spooners paid dearly for a second win.
Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 2.
Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.
Brisbane Broncos
Stocks up: The Broncos looked like blowing the Eels off the park early, racing to a 12-0 lead in under 12 minutes. From there too many errors started creeping into their game. One positive, however, was the front-row partnership between Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan. Not only are they two of the most destructive ball runners in the NRL, they combined beautifully for the Broncos second try with Carrigan slipping a perfect pass to put Haas through the Eels line from close range.
Stocks down: Star fullback Reece Walsh came out looking like he had a point to prove, scoring two tries and causing trouble across the field. His positive play however was overshadowed by a couple of very poor dropped kicks, both leading to costly Eels tries. He took his eye off the ball on both occasions, gifting possession to the Eels in attacking positions. Possibly more disturbing for the Broncos was their inability to stop the Eels from scoring tries on the back of those errors.
- Darren Arthur
Canberra Raiders
Stocks up: With a greater share of the ball and better conditions you could easily see the Raiders reversing that result. Their attack looks very sharp at times, with the new halves pairing growing in confidence and the outside backs electric. Kaeo Weekes and Xavier Savage will cause plenty of headaches for other teams again this year.
Stocks down: For a second consecutive round the Raiders have been on the wrong end of a mountain of set restart calls. At halftime coach Ricky Stuart implored his players to clean up the ruck, but it wasn't long before the annoying little bell started ringing again. They were lucky early that the Warriors kept dropping the ball in the wet weather. Eventually the weight of possession saw the score blow out to the Warriors' advantage.
- Darren Arthur
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
BYE
Cronulla Sharks
Stocks up: It's tough to find positives about the weekend, but I'll say this; they were slightly unlucky to be in as big a hole as they were at halftime, and fought hard to keep it respectable in the second. It's hardly a consolation for a fanbase that's moved far beyond the need or want of a 'brave loss'; but it's something.
Stocks down: One interesting thing about the Sharks in the past couple of years is that collectively, people will treat every game against a quality opponent as a plebiscite on Cronulla as a club. If they win, as they did a few times last year, they're quality contenders. If they lose, as they did on Saturday? Well, they're flat-track bullies who'll always finish behind the serious teams. It looks like we're doing that again.
- Matt Bungard
Dolphins
Stocks up: Trailing 14-0 and struggling for fluency throughout much of the contest, Kristian Woolf's side dug deep in the second half to produce a gritty comeback victory, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was the catalyst. When the Dolphins needed a moment of brilliance, "The Hammer" delivered, producing the decisive plays that swung momentum back the Dolphins' way. It wasn't the free-flowing football that defined their attack last season, but the resilience shown to claw back into the match will please their coaching staff immensely.
Stocks down: Despite the victory, the Dolphins will know there's plenty to fix. Their attack looked disjointed for much of the game, particularly early when their completion rate sat at just 57%, and their sets lacked cohesion without Jeremy Marshall-King at hooker. The Dolphins built their identity last season on fast, entertaining football, but that rhythm was largely missing for long stretches here. If they're to climb the ladder in 2026, they'll need to rediscover that attacking fluency quickly.
- Isaac Issa
Gold Coast Titans
Stocks up: For large periods of this contest, the Titans looked like the better football side. After a brutal opening-round defeat, their response was impressive, as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead and showed far more resolve with the ball and in defence. Fullback Keano Kini was electric whenever he chimed into the backline, and the Titans looked far more organised and disciplined than they did a week earlier, suggesting the foundations are there for a competitive side if they can maintain that level for 80 minutes.
Stocks down: Unfortunately for the Titans, games are decided over the full 80, and their inability to close out the contest will sting. Whether it was fatigue, lapses in defensive concentration, or simply a failure to wrestle back momentum, the Titans let control of the game slip when it mattered most. For a side desperate to prove it can compete with the league's middle tier, this was a result that could easily haunt them later in the season.
- Isaac Issa
Manly Sea Eagles
Stocks up: When Manly are clicking, they look hard to handle, and that was evident throughout brief moments of their clash with the Knights. Jamal Fogarty continues to lead this side with confidence and maturity, while Tom Trbojevic showed glimpses of his attacking prowess. Luke Brooks and Haumole Olakau'atu were also impressive Sea Eagles in an otherwise disappointing team showing, reminding fans of the potential that this side possesses.
Stocks down: It's not looking good over in the Northern Beaches. A 0-2 to start the year, with their second loss coming at the hands of the wooden spooners missing their three best players. Their defence looked lost at the best of times, while their forward pack looked aged and weary throughout most of the match. Their inability, or disinterest, in holding onto their opposition in 1-on-1 situations resulted in easy points for the Knights, with very few Sea Eagles going the extra mile in that regard.
-- Isaac Issa
Melbourne Storm
Stocks up: There was only one major change for the Storm as we headed into the 2026 season, and that was the presence of Sua Fa'alogo at the back. This game was well and truly his coming out party as he scored a hat trick and was involved in most of the good things the Storm did. There was no doubt the 22-year-old had some big shoes to fill taking over from Ryan Papenhuyzen, but so far so good.
Stocks down: A 26-point win is great, particularly against a tough Dragons team that is usually a lot harder to break down at either of their home stadiums. But 28 of those points came in the final 20 minutes of the game. Is that sustainable? Perhaps not, and Craig Bellamy will certainly be concerned that a relatively anaemic Dragons attack was able to rack up 20 points of their own in a half hour period at the back end of the first half, and just after half time.
- Matt Bungard
Newcastle Knights
Stocks up: No Ponga? No Brown? No Sharpe? No problem. The Knights carried their attacking blitz from Vegas into their Round 2 clash against the Sea Eagles, scoring 36 points without their three star men for the majority of the clash. Bradman Best was at his, well, best, racking up 190 metres alongside two try assists, while Fletcher Hunt proved to be an exceptional Ponga replacement.. The rest of Newcastle's outside backs looked strong as well, scoring 24 points in total against an experienced Manly backline.
Stocks down: No Ponga, no Brown, and no Sharpe... do we have a problem? The Knights got by just fine without their attacking trio this weekend, but the side's injury toll to start the season is certainly concerning. Newcastle's error toll sitting at double digits will also bode poorly for Holbrook, with most coming off the back of poorly organised plays or simply a lack of focus. They'll want to work on amending the silly mistakes soon, lest they fall into old (losing) patterns.
- Isaac Issa
New Zealand Warriors
Stocks up: The kicking game of Tanah Boyd in the sloppy conditions went a long way towards ensuring a comfortable Warriors victory over the Raiders. From deep inside his own territory he was able to turn the Raiders around, including a 40/20 at one vital point. When he wasn't kicking for territory he was putting in pinpoint attacking kicks. His overall game as improved markedly, but his kicking was most notable in this clash.
Stocks down: Not too much went wrong for the Warriors in this win, which was expected to be a much closer contest. They did have trouble with their handling, as Warriors football is definitely not wet-weather football. Once they were able to control the ball, they starting tearing the weary Raiders defence apart.
-- Darren Arthur
North Queensland Cowboys
Stocks up: The Cowboys started to pick up momentum for periods in the second half, and almost looked a chance of making a comeback at one stage. Their stars, most notably Jaxon Purdue and Jake Clifford, put in maximum effort whenever they were in an attacking position, which wasn't often. Helium Luki continues his successful bounce back in 2026, and Soni Luke looked strong off the bench too, providing good defence and solid service out of dummy-half.
Stocks down: North Queensland have now lost back-to-back games to start the season, with both losses coming at the hands of sides that were in the bottom 9 in 2025. Their stocks are all the way down, a sentiment that Cowboys players themselves seemed to agree with by the looks of things, with very little enthusiasm sparking from the club's starting lineup. Their defence was average, and their errors were plentiful, with stars Reed Mahoney and Tom Dearden failing to ignite any attacking spark for the Cowboys' pedestrian offence.
- Isaac Issa
Parramatta Eels
Stocks up: Eels back rower Kelma Tuilagi scored a brilliant individual try halfway through the first half. He tucked the ball under his arm 20 metres out and burst through the defensive line before stepping the fullback and charging over. He crossed again just before halftime off a deft Jonah Pezet pass. It was an inspiring performance which contributed to the Eels upset.
Stocks down: This was a monumental effort from the Eels to upset the premiers in Brisbane. Searching for a negative from the game, you would have to think that coach Jason Ryles would not be happy with his team conceding 32 points. Against any team which shows more defensive intensity than the Broncos on Thursday night, the Eels will not win when conceding that many points.
- Darren Arthur
Penrith Panthers
Stocks up: Are we just in 2021 again? Set restarts are back by the bucket load (and ruining the sport), the Panthers are grinding opponents to dust, looking completely unbothered defensively, and doing enough in attack. It was hilarious to me that anyone was declaring Penrith's dynasty "over" after last year (they made a prelim final!) and those calls look even stupider after the first fortnight of the season.
Stocks down: There isn't a lot to be annoyed by after a dominant win against a fellow title contender, but after three scoreless halves of footy to start the season, Penrith's wall was finally breached. This is a team that prioritises defence and effort over anything else, and used those values to win four competitions in a row, and conceding six points a game will certainly not put them in any danger going forward.
- Matt Bungard
St George Illawarra Dragons
Stocks up: The biggest concern for the Saints this year was where the points were going to come from -- but their attack was not the issue on the weekend. They took their chances well, fan favourite Christian Tuipulotu got over the line, and new signing Dan Atkinson had some very nice touches. Coach Shane Flanagan has been very honest on his team's prospects for the year and it's all about the future, so it was nice to see them rack up 20 points against a good Melbourne team.
Stocks down: The reverse of this is that the Dragons' MO has always been to be tough, defensive, and hard to play against. In the corresponding fixture last year, albeit at Kogarah instead of Wollongong, the Dragons grounded out a low-scoring win that ended up being one of the highlights of their year. Most people thought they'd lose this game over the weekend, but very few would have expected them to almost ship a half-century of points.
- Matt Bungard
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Stocks up: Everyone around the sport had an opinion around how the Alex Johnston record should be handled when it was broken, to the point where it had become a legitimate distraction in the eyes of people like Wayne Bennett. The moment was something we'll never forget, but there are plenty of people, including the coach, who are happy that the team can move on from this and focus on winning.
Stocks down: One of the bigger concerns about the Rabbitohs this season was their middle rotation -- but after a Round 1 where they passed with flying colours, that area of the field was brought back down to earth by a Roosters team who were sharper and hungrier with their carries. Souths were on the back foot for most of the night as a result of losing the forward battle.
- Matt Bungard
Sydney Roosters
Stocks up: Roosters fans were in a low place after that shellacking in Auckland, but winning cures everything. Every great Roosters team of the last ten to 15 years has been built on defence, and after shipping 40 against the Warriors, it was their work without the ball that won this game for the Chooks, particularly in the first quarter of the game when they turned away wave after wave of red-and-green attacks.
Stocks down: After a great win over their arch rivals, the Roosters can now turn their attention to the real enemy: bicycles. Billy Smith will miss this week's game against Penrith in addition to being absent last Friday, and the club is clearly a bit embarrassed by the whole thing, as coach Trent Robinson said after the game that there'd be discussions about how electronic bikes and scooters are used by the players. Just wear a helmet fellas!
- Matt Bungard
Wests Tigers
Stocks up: Dare I say... the Tigers look great? A stellar showing, headlined by the dominant back-row combination of Samuela Fainu and Kai Pearce-Paul, both of whom posted points in the Tigers' 44-16 demolition of the Cowboys. Their halves looked connected for the first time in years. Pair the side's terrific individual performances with unreal scramble in defence and strong effort areas across the park, and we may just be seeing the fruits of head coach Benji Marshall's labour.
Stocks down: Benji Marshall admitted after the match that there were areas his side needed to shore up in order to see true success in 2026. He's not wrong, because despite nearing 50 points on Saturday, a few missed opportunities would have seen the Tigers eclipse the half-century against an abysmal North Queensland outfit. Whether it was Luai failing to pass the ball in a two-on-one fast break, or any one of the side's 13 errors, there's certainly another level in the Tigers.
- Isaac Issa