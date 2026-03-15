Tabuai-Fidow genius secures Dolphins great-escape win

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The magic of Dolphins superstar Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow conjured a get-out-of-jail 18-14 comeback win over a brave Gold Coast outfit.

The talismanic fullback lived up to his "Hammer" moniker with a sensational try from an Isaiaya Katoa bomb and a scintillating run from his own quarter to set up another.

The Dolphins trailed 14-0 at Suncorp Stadium and were going nowhere before a Titans mistake opened the door.

A tap back by Titans centre Phil Sami from a line dropout went straight to Dolphins forward Kulilkefu Finefeuiaki, who got his side's first try in the 53rd minute.

Tabuai-Fidow's scintillating 60m run led to centre Jake Averillo scoring in the 68th minute. The Dolphins' match-winner then sealed victory with his flying leap as only he can.

The Dolphins, who lost Queensland prop Thomas Flegler in the 22nd minute to a rib injury, were fortunate to win this one.

The Titans, courtesy of a Jojo Fifita try, led 8-0 at halftime after a mistake-ridden display by the hosts.

This was the 74th match played by the Dolphins in their short history, and their first-half performance was by far the worst they have dished up.

Their 11 errors and 60 per cent completion rate told the tale.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow breaks away for the Dolphins. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Titans had nothing thrown at them but they defended well, considering in the previous week's 50-10 loss to Cronulla they had trailed 34-0 at halftime.

The standard of play in the opening half had to be seen to be believed. The Dolphins were shocking, making an assortment of errors, and the visitors did not have the class to put them away.

The Dolphins kept inviting the Titans into it and another bumbling mistake, this time by second-rower Connelly Lemuelu, led to Titans centre Fifita scoring in the corner.

Winger Sialetili Faeamani got over the line on the cusp of halftime, but a try-saver by Dolphins duo Tabuai-Fidow and Herbie Farnworth denied the rookie.

Comical goal-line defence by the Dolphins allowed barnstorming Titans forward Cooper Bai to run through a hole a convoy of trucks could have driven through to open the second half and give the Titans a 14-0 lead.

A brilliant try-saver by Titans fullback Keano Kini denied Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako in a sign of his absolute commitment.

It was then that the Dolphins clicked into gear with three tries in 20 minutes to clinch their great escape.