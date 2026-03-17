NRL Round 3: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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The NRL season moves into Round 3, after the Broncos and Sea Eagles joined the Cowboys, Dragons and Titans without a win. None of these teams will want to be 0-3 after this weekend. It does help that the Cowboys will play the Titans, surely they both can't lose again.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, March 19

GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Zac Hosking 16. Ata Mariota 17. Morgan Smithies Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Matthew Timoko 20. Owen Pattie 21. Joseph Roddy 22. Jed Stuart

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Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Jake Turpin 21. Jonathan Sua 22. Lipoi Hopoi 23. Fletcher Baker

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Phil Henderson, David Munro Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Raiders looked good early last week against the Warriors, in trying conditions, before being blown away after the break. The Bulldogs will have had just shy of three weeks off by the time this game kicks off, but have still somehow managed to find themselves in the headlines. Bronson Xerri has been dopped and it will be interesting to see how his teammates cope with his reaction. The Raiders will be tough to beat in their first home game for the season.

Tip: Raiders by 8

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.95 (+1.5 $1.83)

Friday, March 20

Allianz Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Fetalaiga Pauga 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Egan Butcher Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Blake Steep 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi Reserves: 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Billy Phillips 16. Scott Sorensen 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Izack Tago 19. Kalani Going 20. Tom Ale 21. Jack Cole 22. Jesse McLean

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Tyson Brough Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Roosters bounced back from a first round loss to the Warriors to run away with the points against the Rabbitohs. The Panthers were once again methodical in dismantling the Sharks in Bathurst. The Roosters will be better for their win against the Bunnies, but it is hard to tip against the Panthers when they are in their current mood.

Tip: Panthers by 12

PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83) Panthers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95)

AAMI Park, 8pm (AEDT)

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Moses Leo 5. Nick Meaney 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Tui Kamikamica Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Trent Loiero 16. Davvy Moale 17. Cooper Clarke Reserves: 18. Alec MacDonald 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Jack Hetherington 21. Preston Conn 22. Trent Toelau

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Aublix Tawha 17. Gehamat Shibasaki Reserves: 18. Brendan Piakura 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Blake Mozer 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Thomas Duffy

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Storm are undefeated after big victories over the Eels and Dragons. They were tested early at WIN Stadium last week, but eventually overwhelmed the Dragons. The Broncos were shocked by the Eels at home last week and have failed to notch a win in their premiership defence. They really need to draw a line in the sand for this game and at least compete. Impossible to tip against the Storm for this one in Melbourne.

Tip: Storm by 16

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.88) Broncos $2.80 (+7.5 $1.88)

Saturday, March 21

McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEDST)

Knights: 1. Fletcher Hunt 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Thomas Cant 15. Mathew Croker 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Francis Manuleleua 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Harrison Graham 20. Elijah Leaumoana 21. Cody Hopwood 22. James Schiller

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Luke Hanson 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Demitric Vaimauga 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Marata Niukore Reserves: 18. Morgan Gannon 20. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 22. Jett Cleary 23. Mitchell Barnett

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Jon Stone Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: Not many people would have tipped both of these sides to be undefeated after the first two rounds. Unfortunately for the Knights, they paid an extremely heavy price for their victory over the Sea Eagles, with Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown joining Fletcher Sharpe on the injured list. The Warriors on the other hand have been absolutely flying and should have the talent to continue their winning ruin in Newcastle.

Tip: Warriors by 14

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.65 (+6.5 $1.88) Warriors $1.47 (-6.5 $1.88)

Fletcher Sharpe of the Knights. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Ocean Protect Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Toby Rudolf 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Chris Veaila 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Teig Wilton

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Thomas Flegler 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Oryn Keeley 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Ray Stone Reserves: 18. Trai Fuller 19. Sebastian Su'a 20. Lewis Symonds 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Brian Pouniu

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Phil Henderson, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Sharks hit a brick wall in Bathurst last weekend in the form of a Panthers defensive line which has so far only conceded six points across two games. They will shake themselves off and find the flimsy Dolphins defence much more to their liking. The Dolphins looked to be in trouble last weekend against the Titans, but turned things around in a fightback victory inspired by The Hammer. The Sharks should claim a second Queensland victim at home.

Tip: Sharks by 18

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.45 (-6.5 $1.88) Dolphins $2.70 (+6.5 $1.88)