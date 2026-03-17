NRL Round 3: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season moves into Round 3, after the Broncos and Sea Eagles joined the Cowboys, Dragons and Titans without a win. None of these teams will want to be 0-3 after this weekend. It does help that the Cowboys will play the Titans, surely they both can't lose again.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, March 19
Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Zac Hosking 16. Ata Mariota 17. Morgan Smithies Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Matthew Timoko 20. Owen Pattie 21. Joseph Roddy 22. Jed Stuart
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Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Jake Turpin 21. Jonathan Sua 22. Lipoi Hopoi 23. Fletcher Baker
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Phil Henderson, David Munro Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Raiders looked good early last week against the Warriors, in trying conditions, before being blown away after the break. The Bulldogs will have had just shy of three weeks off by the time this game kicks off, but have still somehow managed to find themselves in the headlines. Bronson Xerri has been dopped and it will be interesting to see how his teammates cope with his reaction. The Raiders will be tough to beat in their first home game for the season.
Tip: Raiders by 8
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.95 (+1.5 $1.83)
Friday, March 20
Sydney Roosters vs. Penrith Panthers
Allianz Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Fetalaiga Pauga 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Egan Butcher Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Blake Steep 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi Reserves: 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Billy Phillips 16. Scott Sorensen 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Izack Tago 19. Kalani Going 20. Tom Ale 21. Jack Cole 22. Jesse McLean
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Tyson Brough Bunker: Wyatt Raymond
Prediction: The Roosters bounced back from a first round loss to the Warriors to run away with the points against the Rabbitohs. The Panthers were once again methodical in dismantling the Sharks in Bathurst. The Roosters will be better for their win against the Bunnies, but it is hard to tip against the Panthers when they are in their current mood.
Tip: Panthers by 12
PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83) Panthers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95)
Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos
AAMI Park, 8pm (AEDT)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Moses Leo 5. Nick Meaney 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Tui Kamikamica Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Trent Loiero 16. Davvy Moale 17. Cooper Clarke Reserves: 18. Alec MacDonald 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Jack Hetherington 21. Preston Conn 22. Trent Toelau
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Aublix Tawha 17. Gehamat Shibasaki Reserves: 18. Brendan Piakura 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Blake Mozer 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Thomas Duffy
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Storm are undefeated after big victories over the Eels and Dragons. They were tested early at WIN Stadium last week, but eventually overwhelmed the Dragons. The Broncos were shocked by the Eels at home last week and have failed to notch a win in their premiership defence. They really need to draw a line in the sand for this game and at least compete. Impossible to tip against the Storm for this one in Melbourne.
Tip: Storm by 16
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.88) Broncos $2.80 (+7.5 $1.88)
Saturday, March 21
Newcastle Knights vs. New Zealand Warriors
McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEDST)
Knights: 1. Fletcher Hunt 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Thomas Cant 15. Mathew Croker 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Francis Manuleleua 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Harrison Graham 20. Elijah Leaumoana 21. Cody Hopwood 22. James Schiller
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Luke Hanson 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Demitric Vaimauga 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Marata Niukore Reserves: 18. Morgan Gannon 20. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 22. Jett Cleary 23. Mitchell Barnett
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Jon Stone Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: Not many people would have tipped both of these sides to be undefeated after the first two rounds. Unfortunately for the Knights, they paid an extremely heavy price for their victory over the Sea Eagles, with Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown joining Fletcher Sharpe on the injured list. The Warriors on the other hand have been absolutely flying and should have the talent to continue their winning ruin in Newcastle.
Tip: Warriors by 14
PointsBet odds: Knights $2.65 (+6.5 $1.88) Warriors $1.47 (-6.5 $1.88)
Cronulla Sharks vs. Dolphins
Ocean Protect Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Toby Rudolf 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Chris Veaila 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Teig Wilton
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Thomas Flegler 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Oryn Keeley 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Ray Stone Reserves: 18. Trai Fuller 19. Sebastian Su'a 20. Lewis Symonds 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Brian Pouniu
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Phil Henderson, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Sharks hit a brick wall in Bathurst last weekend in the form of a Panthers defensive line which has so far only conceded six points across two games. They will shake themselves off and find the flimsy Dolphins defence much more to their liking. The Dolphins looked to be in trouble last weekend against the Titans, but turned things around in a fightback victory inspired by The Hammer. The Sharks should claim a second Queensland victim at home.
Tip: Sharks by 18
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.45 (-6.5 $1.88) Dolphins $2.70 (+6.5 $1.88)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Wests Tigers
Polytec Stadium, Gosford, 7:35pm (AEDT)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Euan Aitken 16. Sean Keppie 17. Jayden Sullivan Reserves: 18. Lachlan Hubner 19. Moala Graham-Taufa 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Latrell Siegwalt 22. Liam Le Blanc
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Jeral Skelton 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Jock Madden 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 18. Tristan Hope 19. Patrick Herbert 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Faaletino Tavana 22. Tony Sukkar
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: David Munro, Damian Brady Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Rabbitohs celebrated Alex Johnston's try-scoring record last week, but may have suffered from the distraction. The Tigers launched their season with a big win over the Cowboys, but this will be a true early test of their 2026 chances. The Rabbitohs will be very keen to turn things around after the loss to the Roosters. This game could go either way, but I'm leaning towards the Bunnies.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 4
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.55 (-5.5 $1.88) Tigers $2.40 (+5.5 $1.88)
Sunday, March 22
Parramatta Eels vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Commbank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack Williams Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Tallyn Da Silva Reserves: 18. Jack de Belin 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Charlie Guymer 21. Brian Kelly 22. Luca Moretti
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Daniel Atkinson 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Josh Kerr 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Ryan Couchman Reserves: 18. Hame Sele 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Lyhkan King-Togia 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Tyrell Sloan
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kieren Irons Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Eels bounced back from a first round thumping by the Storm to upset the Broncos in Brisbane, while the Dragons remain winless after fading against the Storm at WIN Stadium. Many have tipped the Dragons to collect the wooden spoon this year and they haven't disappointed so far. They will be fired up for this rivalry clash, but if the Eels can repeat last week's performance they should win at home.
Tip: Eels by 18
PointsBet odds: Eels $1.48 (-6.5 $1.88) Dragons $2.60 (+6.5 $1.88)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Gold Coast Titans
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:15pm (AEDT)
Cowboys: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Daniel Atkinson 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Josh Kerr 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Ryan Couchman Reserves: 18. Hame Sele 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Lyhkan King-Togia 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Tyrell Sloan
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Max Feagai 5. Phillip Sami 6. AJ Brimson 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Tukimihia Simpkins 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai Reserves: 18. Oliver Pascoe 19. Jayden Campbell 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Jett Liu 22. Josh Patston
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Michael Wise, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Cowboys return home from a painful road trip which included losses in Las Vegas and at Leichhardt Oval. The Titans were well ahead of the Dolphins last week before fading away. At least one of these teams will get off their duck this weekend, and you would have to think the Cowboys will win at home or coach Todd Payten will start to feel the heat building.
Tip: Cowboys by 16
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95) Titans $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83)
BYE:
Sea Eagles
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.