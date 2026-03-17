NRL Round 3 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The 2026 NRL season is underway, and looks likely to provide plenty of headaches for tippers throughout the year. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Sydney Roosters vs. Penrith Penthers, Allianz Stadium, Friday March 20, 6pm (AEDT)

The Roosters bounced back from an opening round loss to the Warriors to beat the Rabbitohs last week, once the Alex Johnston fans were cleared off the field. They are still getting used to Daly Cherry-Evans, who admitted that his debut for the Chooks was a shocker. The Roosters still have plenty of talent across the park and will be very keen to prove themselves against a Panthers side which has already put its hand up to be included in the short list of genuine premiership threats for 2026.

The Panthers were systematic in their defeat of the Sharks in Bathurst last week, conceding their first points for the season in the process. They will grind the Roosters into the ground with their relentless defence and open them up out wide.

Whilst the Eels proved last week that there is no such thing as a sure thing in the NRL these days, I think the Panthers will be very hard to beat on Friday night.

Round 3 sure thing: Panthers

Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates a try Mark Evans/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Wests Tigers, Polytec Stadium, Gosford, Saturday March 21, 7:35pm (AEDT)

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The Rabbitohs were a little distracted last week by the Alex Johnston party and went on to lose to the Roosters. The week before that they looked really sharp in beating the Dolphins.

The Tigers played their first game of the season last week and thumped the Cowboys. They too looked very sharp, so this game is genuinely one that could go either way. The team enjoying the most possession should come out on top.

I've tossed the coin and it has come down Rabbitohs side up,

Toss of the coin game winner: Rabbitohs

The roughie

Newcastle Knights vs. New Zealand Warriors, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday March 21, 3pm (AEDT)

These two teams are both undefeated so far this season, with the Knights looking very good against both the Cowboys and Sea Eagles in their opening two rounds. The Warriors have knocked over two slightly bigger opponents in the Roosters and Raiders.

The Knights lost both Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown during their win over Manly on the weekend, which sees them enter this game as underdogs. They do welcome Fletcher Sharpe back from injury into the halves to partner the more than capable Sandon Smith.

The Warriors deserve to be favourites and should win this game, but it is their first away game for the season and the Newcastle crowd will be heaving. The Knights, full of confidence, might just pip them for the points.

Round 3 roughie: Knights

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 3.