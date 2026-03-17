NRL midweek mail R3: Martin boost for Panthers; Turuva Tigers switch?

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 3.

Titans boost

The loss of Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell to start the season was a major blow for Josh Hannay's side. Sources tell ESPN he is set to return this week; however, with Campbell's camp indicating the hamstring injury he suffered to start the year was just a "niggle." He is expected to feature in the side's cross-town derby against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Schoupp's return

The same cannot be said for Manly Sea Eagles edge Aaron Schoupp, who has now been given a timeline for return after suffering an ACL injury in 2025. Planning to return to footy as an impact backrower for Manly, he is expected to strap the boots back on in Round 8.

Panthers injury watch

Penrith Panthers' duo of Liam's - Martin and Henry - have both missed time to start their blistering 2026 campaign. Head coach Ivan Cleary revealed Liam Martin is "definitely a chance" of returning to the pitch in Round 3 against the Roosters, but unfortunately couldn't say the same for Henry, who he admitted "isn't ready."

Liam Martin is closing in on a return for the Panthers in Round 3 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Stewart's role revealed

Dragons youngster Hamish Stewart has been shifted around a fair bit to start the year, coming off the bench, featuring in the second-row, and through the middle. Shane Flanagan has relegated Stewart to the bench in both the Dragons' starting clashes; however, the young forward admitted his expectation is to come in as the starting lock each week.

"I'll play [in the] middle," Stewart said after ESPN asked where he's expected to feature for the Dragons moving forward.

"I go into each game thinking I'm going to play lock... but if [Luciano Leilua] tires out at the end of the game, I've got that ability to play back-row."

Hamish Stewart was one of the shining lights for the Dragons in their heavy loss to Melbourne Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Benji's standards; Tigers mull Turuva switch

The Tigers' demolition of the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 2 was no stroke of luck, with club veterans and youngsters alike indicating a major shift in standards at training, led by head coach Benji Marshall.

"[The club's standards] are probably a lot stricter than some of the standards I've been around in the past," veteran forward Royce Hunt revealed to ESPN.

Strike back-rower Samuela Fainu echoed Hunt's sentiments, admitting preseason was "heaps tougher."

That looks to have resonated with skipper Api Koroisau, too, with the hooker feeling as good as ever.

Sunia Turuva could be set for a move to the centres at the Tigers Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Koroisau admitted Saturday's win over the Cowboys is "the best [he's] felt in a first game of the year."

He said he expects to play 80 minutes most games, and credits the Tigers' intense preseason as a result of his fitness.

Meanwhile, Tigers outside back Sunia Turuva was spotted training in the centres during opposed sessions this week, suggesting he could be an option to wear the injured Taylan May's jumper.

While it's unclear whether that will translate to game day, it's a move worth monitoring as the side finalises its Round 3 lineup.

ESPN will continue updating this column as more storylines develop around the league.