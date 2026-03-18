Former NRL star Curtis Scott has 'come to Jesus' moment in jail

Disgraced rugby league star Curtis Scott accepts he needs help after spending a night in custody over alleged violent incidents involving police and a teenager outside an AFL match.

The 28-year-old former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders player was released on bail on Wednesday morning on conditions including he did not return to the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Police allege an 18-year-old was assaulted by both Scott and his 55-year-old mother, Dianna Allen, following an argument after a Sydney Swans AFL game on Saturday night.

The teen was treated by paramedics for facial injuries before being taken to a hospital.

Police subsequently stopped a tram at Moore Park and attempted to speak to Scott.

But the former league player and sometime boxer allegedly assaulted an officer and then fled the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Scott turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning and spent the night in custody, a bail court was told on Wednesday.

The former centre, once among the NRL's brightest young stars, is facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer.

Allen was charged with common assault and hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty. She was released on police bail on Tuesday.

Police did not oppose Scott being given bail but sought a condition that he not contact his mother.

That was knocked back by the court after opposition from Scott's lawyer.

"I don't accept that someone can't talk to their mother," solicitor Paul McGirr said.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Scott appeared via video-link from a Sydney police station wearing handcuffs.

Mr McGirr said the incident was "not a random attack".

"I don't want to be in the business of victim blaming but there's certainly a story there involving my client's mother," he said.

"We concede they're serious matters. Certainly, members of the public were very fearful of this behaviour."

Scott would be placed under the care of a rehabilitation and mental health expert as part of his bail conditions, his lawyer said.

He would likely be required to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

"He's had his 'come to Jesus' moment, having spent a night in custody that he needs to get some help," Mr McGirr said.

The solicitor suggested the footballer might have a brain injury after a significant concussion during a nine-a-side tournament in Las Vegas in February.

"I don't believe that he got the right care and attention that he should have," Mr McGirr said.

Magistrate Daniel Covington noted Scott had a history of violence, having convicted the player in 2022 for domestic violence offences against his former partner, long-jumper Tay-Leiha Clark.

The convictions were upheld on appeal, with a judge describing Scott's actions as self-pitying and vengeful.

His NRL contract was cancelled in 2021 after a pub altercation.

But the magistrate said he was not concerned Scott would breach his bail conditions.

The 28-year-old is due to return to court on April 8, while his mother is due to face court the following day.

Scott played 84 NRL games during his career, including a stint in the Storm's 2017 premiership-winning side.