NRL: Storm face fight to keep rising star Talas Abell

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne Storm may have a fight on their hands, with one of their heavy-hitting prospects attracting eyeballs around the NRL.

NSW Cup youngster Talas Abell is attracting significant rival interest as he weighs up his immediate future, with multiple NRL clubs circling the emerging forward.

The 20-year-old is currently in contract negotiations with Melbourne, but is understood to be on the radar of several clubs across the competition.

ESPN understands that two Queensland-based clubs and a Sydney club are all pushing strongly for the young Storm forward, with rival teams monitoring his situation closely as talks with Melbourne continue.

Standing at 187cm and 98kg, the Gold Coast product has only recently stepped into senior football, making his NSW Cup debut just this season as part of the Storm's new-look pathways system.

Despite being early in his development, Abell has already shown promising signs at that level, averaging over 50 running metres per game while maintaining strong defensive output, including 53 tackles across his opening appearances off the bench.

Talas Abell is in the sights of multiple NRL clubs, according to sources Supplied

Melbourne, renowned for their development system, now face the familiar challenge of balancing retention of promising juniors against external offers that may present quicker pathways to the NRL.

For Abell, the coming weeks loom as a key decision point.

Whether he remains within one of the game's strongest development systems or opts for an earlier opportunity elsewhere could shape the next phase of his career, and potentially spark further movement in the junior market.