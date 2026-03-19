Dragons player leaves training in an ambulance

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St George Illawarra forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga has been rushed to hospital in an ambulance following an incident at Thursday's training session.

The Dragons forward was seen on a stretcher being assisted by paramedics from the training ground at WIN Stadium.

The club has reported Pasifiki Tonga was taken to hospital for precautionary scans following a suspected neck injury. He was conscious and communicating with medical staff at all times.

Rated one of the club's up-and-coming forwards, Pasifiki Tonga had been listed to play in Sunday's NSW Cup clash against Parramatta.