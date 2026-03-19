Bulldogs show just enough bite in gutsy Canberra win

Canterbury's week in the headlines has ended on a high, beating Canberra 14-10 in wet and wild conditions at GIO Stadium.

The Bulldogs' bye week was dominated by reports that centre Bronson Xerri was unhappy and could soon seek a release after being dropped for Thursday night's clash.

But Canterbury shook off their off-field woes with Stephen Crichton's two penalty goals proving the difference as the visitors claimed their second consecutive win to start the season, something last achieved in 2012.

With rain lashing down in the nation's capital, the Dogs weathered the Raiders' fast start before the contest transformed into a grind as Canberra struggled to break through Canterbury's typically rigid defence.

Connor Tracey scored a try for the Bulldogs agaist the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

But after Jacob Preston scored in the 71st minute, Raiders winger Savelio Tamale set up a thrilling finish by crossing moments later.

Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey (188 metres) provided the other try for the visitors, while Crichton (142m) was also typically busy.

Xerri's replacement, Enari Tuala, was relatively quiet in his first start of the year, running for 77 metres and making 20 tackles.

The Raiders couldn't cap off Ricky Stuart's 300th match as coach with a win, although Tamale was a shining light, scoring twice, running for 239 metres, and making seven tackle busts.

Second-rower Noah Martin impressed again with a game-high 40 tackles.

Canberra's hopes of retaining the minor premiership are already in doubt after a disappointing 40-6 loss to the Warriors in Auckland last Friday.

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It took under four minutes for the Raiders to draw first blood when some crafty passes found Tamale open on the left edge, and he stormed over.

Canterbury hit back, dragging Tamale out of play before they moved swiftly downfield and Tracey crossed.

Things could have got worse for Canberra when Josh Papali'i was sent to the bin for a high tackle, but the Dogs only grabbed two points in the period.

As the rain intensified, the contest turned cagey as both teams coughed up errors and struggled to find any momentum.

The Raiders began to work themselves into the second half and thought they had been rewarded for their efforts when Hudson Young crashed over, but he dropped the ball.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Tracey tore through Canberra's middle, and moments later the ball found a barnstorming Preston who wrestled over the line.

The hosts responded immediately when Young received an offload from Sebastian Kris before finding Tamale, but Canterbury stood strong to complete the victory.