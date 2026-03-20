Raiders star faces ban after loss to Bulldogs

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Josh Papali'i's stop-start beginning to 2026 is set to continue with the Canberra veteran facing a one-match ban for his high shot on Samuel Hughes.

After being sin-binned in the first half of the Raiders' 14-10 loss to Canterbury on Thursday night, Papali'i was hit with a grade-two high tackle charge on Friday.

Unless he successfully beats the ban at the NRL judiciary, the Raiders prop will miss Canberra's clash with Cronulla next Sunday.

If the 33-year-old does attempt to fight it and lose, he would then spend a second week on the sidelines.

The Bulldogs' defence swarms around Josh Papalii of the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Papali'i played just 19 minutes in Canberra's season opener against Manly, before suffering a concussion.

He subsequently missed the Raiders' round-two loss to the Warriors, before returning on Thursday night against the Bulldogs.

The news was better for Raiders captain Joseph Tapine on Friday, with the fellow starting prop avoiding a ban for his contact on Bulldog Harry Hayes.

Tapine was handed a grade-one charge, meaning he can escape with a $1000 fine.

Canterbury playmaker Lachlan Galvin can also take a $1000 fine, after being cited for a hip-drop tackle on Canberra second-rower Hudson Young.