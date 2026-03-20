Sources: Wests Tigers closing in on extension for Charlie Murray

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The Wests Tigers are set to move swiftly in a bid to lock in one of their 2025 debutants.

The club is closing in on a contract extension for lock forward Charlie Murray, with a deal between the club and his management understood to be close to finalisation. Murray's rise to the NRL has been anything but conventional, with the forward earning his opportunity last season after years of grinding through rugby league's development systems.

The 24-year-old spent time in the systems of the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm before breaking through with the Tigers in 2025, initially arriving on a train-and-trial deal.

Charlie Murray takes on the Penrith Panthers defence Wests Tigers

After making his debut in Round 14, Murray went on to feature multiple times and quickly established himself as a reliable option in the club's forward rotation.

He has carried that momentum into 2026, impressing throughout the pre-season and strengthening his case for a bigger role.

Murray's agent Kif Chowdhury told ESPN the forward's journey highlights the value of persistence.

"Charlie's career is a great example of what can happen when someone refuses to give up on their dream," Chowdhury said.

With discussions now progressing towards completion, the Tigers look set to reward one of their most hard-earned success stories.