Warriors stay perfect with strong win over Knights

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Jackson Ford has continued his glittering start to the NRL season, powering the Warriors to a 38-12 victory against an undermanned Newcastle.

The second-rower celebrated his 100th game in the competition with a performance sure to add to his Dally M points tally (12).

Ford's game-high 187 metres along with 42 tackles and a try were instrumental at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, helping the Warriors start 3-0 for just the second time in the club's history.

But it wasn't just the 28-year-old who shone, as halfback Tanah Boyd's booming kicks and crafty attack strengthened his case for the starting No. 7 jersey with Luke Metcalf set to return from an ACL injury in coming rounds.

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Soon-to-be Bronco Mitch Barnett also returned from an ACL rupture he picked up last June, coming off the bench and grabbing 97 metres and 13 tackles.

Newcastle began brightly, with Kalyn Ponga's back-up fullback Fletcher Hunt scoring in the opening minutes, but the visitors found a new gear, surging to an 18-6 halftime lead.

From there, the Knights' wheels fell off in an anticlimactic finish as the razzle-dazzle Warriors capitalised on Newcastle's error-riddled attack (15) to secure victory.

The result ended the Knights' unbeaten start to the season for a side missing their first-choice No. 1 Ponga (hamstring), along with their halves pairing of Fletcher Sharpe (knee) and Dylan Brown (knee).

Sharpe was touted for a possible return on Saturday but was kept on ice, while Ponga and Brown are expected to have longer stints on the sidelines.

Having played six games last season, Tyson Gamble was thrust into the five-eighth jersey, taking over kicking duties and also grabbing a try assist, while replacement halfback Sandon Smith had 23 metres and three tackle busts.

Newcastle drew first blood when Hunt took a soaring catch from Gamble's pinpoint kick, but the Warriors hit back when Boyd assisted a barnstorming Erin Clark in the 12th minute.

Erin Clark of the Warriors celebrates a try wtih teammates. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Barnett came off the bench and had an immediate impact when he handed the ball off to Ford.

Things got worse for the Knights when Hunt was sent to the sin bin in the 32nd minute.

Trusty try-scorer Leka Halasima capitalised on the Warriors' numerical advantage, and the visitors continued their momentum into the second half when James Fisher-Harris and Boyd crossed.

Newcastle Winger Greg Marzhew (180m) was rewarded for his efforts in the 65th minute, although Trey Mooney was sent to the bin minutes later.

The Warriors' Luke Hanson scored on his debut in the dying seconds as the visitors claimed the points.