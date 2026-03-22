Da Silva makes it a golden day for Eels against Dragons

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Tallyn Da Silva has produced his finest day in Parramatta colours, helping the Eels overcome a double injury blow to outlast St George Illawarra 30-20.

On a day when the Eels lost J'maine Hopgood and Jordan Samrani to knee trouble, Da Silva scored two tries and played a role in another to help Parramatta come from 14-4 down for their second win of the year.

The result left St George Illawarra with their worst start to a year since 2020, beaten in their first three games despite being in each of them until late.

Tallyn Da Silva dives over to score a try for the Eels. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Ultimately, the difference at CommBank Stadium was what both teams were able to do when their opposition was down to 12 men.

With Parramatta trailing by 10 late in the first half, Mitch Moses and Da Silva proved vital while Ryan Couchman was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle that injured Hopgood's knee.

Moses first made his impact when he ran the ball on the last tackle, catching the Dragons on the back foot and giving Jonah Pezet the space to send Da Silva in to score.

Moments later, Da Silva went to dummy-half for a quick Matt Doorey play-the-ball and sent second-rower Kitione Kautoga over to make it 18-14.

The Eels hooker then scored a try of his own after the break when he feigned to the right and darted over from close range at dummy-half.

After arriving as a high-profile mid-season signing from Wests Tigers last year Da Silva has spent most of his time coming off the bench, but this was his best outing so far.

In comparison, the Dragons couldn't nail the key moments when Parramatta's Charlie Guymer was sin-binned for a professional foul in the second half.

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They scored once through a Moses Suli grubber for Kyle Flanagan, but otherwise failed to make the most of space to the left on multiple attacking raids.

The Red V's fate was sealed with Guymer back on the field, when Valentine Holmes spilled a pass and Josh Addo-Carr went 70 metres to score.

Earlier, drama surrounded the Eels' first points when Jonah Pezet was awarded a penalty try after being taken out by Clint Gutherson in support play.

The bunker ruled Pezet would have scored if not for the contact, though there were questions about whether the pass back inside to him from Kautoga was forward.