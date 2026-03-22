Drinkwater magic secures Cowboys first win of season

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North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater had his fingerprints all over a 30-16 win over Gold Coast to take the pressure off coach Todd Payten.

It was the Cowboys' first win of the season after also playing at their home ground in Townsville for the first time.

There were reports last week that Drinkwater might be dropped, but he has always been crucial to his side's victories. It proved to be the case once more against the battling Titans on Sunday.

Gold Coast's new coach Josh Hannay is yet to taste victory this season and his side does not appear to have the class to prevail even against teams that aren't firing.

Drinkwater was heavily involved early and sliced through to set up winger Murray Taulagi for the opening try.

The Titans hit back through halfback Jayden Campbell, who stepped off his right foot and darted past woeful Cowboys defence to level.

The 26-year-old was brought straight back into the side after missing the opening two rounds with a hamstring injury and made an immediate impact on Sunday. He was clearly the Titans' best player.

Campbell, a wonderfully instinctive player, then snaffled a Drinkwater pass to race 85m to score his fourth career double.

Jake Clifford scores a try for the Cowboys. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika dropped the ball twice on the first tackle after points.

The Cowboys made him pay the second time, with Taulagi crossing for his second try following a slick catch and pass by centre Jaxon Purdue.

Drinkwater lit up the stadium with his 55th career try to beat five defenders down the middle of the field in a moment of individual brilliance.

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The Cowboys went further ahead on the cusp of halftime through Purdue after a Jake Clifford bomb.

Titans teenager Cooper Bai made an impact off the bench. His quick play-the-ball led to fellow bench forward Kurtis Morrin scoring the first try after the break, running through a poor Drinkwater attempted tackle.

Gold Coast's discipline let them down after points again. Drinkwater and Purdue combined to put Clifford in for a try that gave the hosts a crucial 14-point lead.

Cowboys centre Tom Chester was put on report and sin-binned late for a high shot on Campbell.