Stocks: Panthers are roaring, Sharks sink and Munster lets the Storm down

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The reigning premiers finally had a win, shocking everyone with an upset victory over the Storm in Melbourne. The Bulldogs did just enough to beat the Raiders and the Panthers were once again awesome as they dismantled the Roosters.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 3.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: Trailing 14-0 at halftime the Broncos looked like they were heading towards their third straight loss to start the season. But, with a swing in possession after the break, including being marched down the field from the kick-off to score their first try, the Broncos proved that they are never really out of a game. Just like they did in last year's grand final the Broncos powered back scoring three tries to take a 18-14 lead. It was the Broncos of 2025: always dangerous, never down for the count.

Stocks down: A thrilling fightback victory is of course better than a loss, but they can't be good for Michael Maguire's heart. He'll be happy that they have opened their account for the 2026 season, but their defensive resolve still needs a lot of work. Ezra Mam, as good as he is with the ball, can be a liability in the defensive line. Reece Walsh, as good as he is, has been shaky under the high ball. They won the premiership last year, so it's not like they can't overcome these flaws.

- Darren Arthur

Jordan Riki celebrates with his Broncos teammates. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Canberra's defensive intent kept them in the contest. They matched the Bulldogs physically and were able to absorb long periods without the ball, which gave them a chance to steal it late. Their energy and determination outshined Canterbury at times, with stars like Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh aiming up all game long.

Stocks down: Their attack continues to lack polish and direction. The Raiders had chances but didn't look particularly threatening, with their young spine struggling to create consistent pressure. In tight games like this, their inability to execute in key moments is proving costly, and it's becoming a trend early in the season.

- Isaac Issa

The Bulldogs' defence swarms around Josh Papalii of the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: This was a Bulldogs identity win. Grinding out a 14-10 result against Canberra, they showed patience, defensive resilience and an ability to stay composed in a low-scoring contest. Their line speed and contact through the middle continues to set the tone, while their ability to defend repeat sets late in the game was particularly impressive. Connor Tracey and Enari Tuala embodied that Bulldog DNA on Thursday night.

Stocks down: There are still clear limitations in attack, and it's far beyond the efforts of Lachlan Galvin. The Bulldogs struggled to generate points despite having opportunities, and at times looked short on creativity in good attacking areas. Against stronger attacking sides, they may not be able to rely purely on defence to get the job done.

- Isaac Issa

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Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: There were limited positives, but they did show glimpses of attacking shape when they were able to play on the front foot. Blayke Brailey and Sam Stonestreet led the charge in that regard, lifting the side out of its attacking slump at times. At one point, they even looked the better team, despite the scoreboard.

Stocks down: This was a concerning performance, particularly defensively. The Sharks struggled to handle the Dolphins' speed and ball movement, missing tackles and losing control of the ruck. At home, this is the type of loss that raises questions, not just about execution, but about their ability to respond when momentum swings against them. Once it became clear that the Dolphins were turning things up a notch, the poor old Sharks couldn't get up to compete.

- Isaac Issa

Dolphins

Stocks up: 'Phins up! And I'm not talking about a shark fin. Going to Cronulla and putting 38 points on the Sharks is no small feat, and it highlighted just how dangerous the Dolphins can be when they play with confidence and tempo. Their attack looked fluid through Isaiya Katoa, they won the ruck consistently, and they capitalised on errors with clinical execution. Whether it was Herbie Farnworth, who Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf said is the best centre in the NRL after the game, bouncing out of tackles, or Jake Averllo finding the try line, they looked lethal with every run.

Stocks down: A lack of discipline and direction crept in quietly at moments of this match, which reminded us how young this impressive Dolphins side really is. They'll need to add some polish to their ball handling and decision making, should they wish to push into the finals in 2026.

- Isaac Issa

Jake Averillo of the Dolphins celebrates with teammates after scoring a try. Matt Blyth/Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: Jayden Campbell is the heart and soul of this team and will be for years to come - but can they put enough quality around him? The first try was an absolute beauty, scything through the defensive line with ease. When they took the lead through his breakaway second, an upset may have been on the cards. Instead...

Stocks down: Outside of Campbell it's another tough showing. No forward made over 100 metres, they dropped the ball off the kickoff TWICE after scoring tries, and the spirited defence that was at least there last week did not return on Sunday, particularly on the Scott Drinkwater try. This game was there to be won with 20 minutes left and they couldn't get anything going, and are now winless after three weeks.

- Matt Bungard

Manly Sea Eagles

BYE

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: Papenwho? No wonder the Storm were more than happy to release fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen early, so that he could pursue other interests. Sualauvi Faalogo is everything Papenhuyzen was, only in a younger body and with maybe just a touch more unpredictable magic in his game. He needs to work on his last line of defence and his consistency, but the future is bright for the Storm No.1 jersey.

Stocks down: It took less than three minutes of the second half, with two penalties and a six again call, for the Broncos to march downfield and score their first try of the game. Two of those indiscretions belonged to Cameron Munster who ripped a ball out in a three-man tackle for the first penalty before refusing to let Reece Walsh up to give away the six again. The third try of the Broncos fightback came with Kotoni Staggs running through the arms tackle of Munster. Towards the end of the game, with victory a converted try away, Munster made several questionable decisions. He has long earned his standing in the game, but has lost some of his sharpness in attack, has his defensive lapses and can often earn the ire of the referees.

- Darren Arthur

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: There were brief moments when Newcastle showed fight, particularly early, and they continue to compete despite adversity. No matter who is on the pitch, it's clear as day that this squad wants to play for Justin Holbrook.

Stocks down: The injuries are starting to bite hard. Missing key players in Fletcher Sharpe, Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown, the Knights lacked cohesion and struggled to contain the Warriors once momentum shifted. Their defensive structure fell away too easily, and their attack never really looked capable of chasing the game. With Trey Mooney now facing a sideline stint for a dangerous contact charge, things could get a lot uglier.

- Isaac Issa

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: This was one of the most complete attacking performances of the round. The Warriors' 38-12 win was built on control through the middle and sharp execution on the edges, with their spine dictating the tempo throughout. Mitchell Barnett looked strong upon his return to footy, while Jackson Ford continued his purple patch to start the year. They looked dangerous whenever they shifted the ball, thanks to the efforts of Tanah Boyd, and they capitalised on momentum rather than letting the Knights off the hook.

Stocks down: The only concern is sustainability. They've now shown how dangerous they can be, whether it's against the injury-riddled Knights or the star-studded Sydney Roosters, but backing it up week-to-week for the majority of the NRL season is the next step, if they want to be taken seriously as contenders.

- Isaac Issa