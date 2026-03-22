Sources: Tigers forward Mavrik Geyer set to join Perth Bears

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The Perth Bears' roster continues to take shape, with the NRL's newest franchise set to add further depth to their forward pack.

The Wests Tigers are expected to part ways with forward Mavrik Geyer following his one-year stint with the club, with sources indicating he has agreed to join the Perth Bears from 2027.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Tigers' system in over the offseason, is understood to have secured an opportunity with the NRL's incoming Perth franchise as they continue to build their inaugural roster.

The Geyer surname is not unfamiliar to the fans of Perth rugby league, with his father, Mark Geyer, playing 32 games for the Western Reds from 1995 to 1997.

The switch comes after Mikolaj Oledzki, another forward reported by ESPN to be joining the Bears in 2027, was officially announced by the club earlier this week.

While details of Geyer's deal with Perth have not been publicly confirmed, his exit adds to a growing list of players linked with the expansion club as it begins to take shape.