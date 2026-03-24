NRL Round 4: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season moves into the fourth round, with form lines still a bit muddied thanks to third round upsets over the Storm and Sharks. This week the teams line up in a way which might make the casual tipper feel like it's a relatively easy round. That makes seasoned tippers very nervous.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, March 26
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters
4 Pines Park, 8pm (AEDT)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Paul Bryan 18. Simione Laiafi Reserves: 19. Josh Feledy 20. Joey Walsh 21. Clayton Faulalo 22. D'Jazirhae Pua'avase
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Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Egan Butcher Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Blake Steep 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey Reserves: 19. Hugo Savala 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Drew Oultram, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: Daly Cherry-Evans returns to Brookvale wearing a Roosters jersey and as much as Manly fans will tell you they love him, they would enjoy nothing more than seeing him and the Roosters humbled. DCE would have marked this game in his calendar and he will be out for big performance, not least because the Roosters have had a very poor start to the season, absolutely thumped last week by the Panthers. This could go either way, but I'm going with DCE and his Roosters.
Tip: Roosters by 8
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $2.80 (+6.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.42 (-6.5 $1.88)
Friday, March 27
New Zealand Warriors vs. Wests Tigers
Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Marata Niukore Reserves: 20. Chanel Harris-Tavita 21. Taine Tuaupiki 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Bunty Afoa Reserves: 19. Faaletino Tavana 20. Tony Sukkar 21. Latu Fainu 22. Patrick Herbert
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Tyson Brough Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Warriors have looked very good this season, last week toppling the Knights in Newcastle. The Knights were missing a large chunk of their spine and the Tigers go into this clash without their star five-eighth Jarome Luai. The Warriors look like making the trip across the ditch very difficult for everyone this year, and the Tigers just wont have the firepower to match them.
Tip: Warriors by 18
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.23 (-13.5 $1.88) Tigers $4 (+13.5 $1.88)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Dolphins
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Aublix Tawha 17. Gehamat Shibasaki 18. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 19. Blake Mozer 20. Jesse Arthars 21. Thomas Duffy 22. Va'a Semu
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Oryn Keeley 17. Ray Stone 18. Trai Fuller Reserves: 19. Francis Molo 20. Lewis Symonds 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Brian Pouniu
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Wyatt Raymond
Prediction: The Broncos turned their early season malaise around last week, fighting back from a 14-4 halftime deficit to beat the Storm in Melbourne. The Dolphins shocked everyone by running away from the Sharks in Cronulla. This should be a very entertaining clash, with the team that best fixes a defective defensive line coming out on top. I think the Broncos' season might have turned for the better.
Tip: Broncos by 12
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.50 (-6.5 $1.88) Dolphins $2.55 (+6.5 $1.88)
Saturday, March 28
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights
Accor Stadium, 3pm (AEDT)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Sitili Tupouniua 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Jonathan Sua Reserves: 20. Fletcher Baker 21. Logan Spinks 22. Jack Underhill 23. Bronson Xerri
Knights: 1. Fletcher Hunt 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Tyson Frizell 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Thomas Cant 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Cody Hopwood 17. Francis Manuleleua 18. Tyson Gamble Reserves: 19. Harrison Graham 20. Elijah Leaumoana 21. James Schiller 22. Wilson De Courcey
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: David Munro, Phil Henderson Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Bulldogs did exactly all they needed to do last week to beat the Raiders and not a thing more. Their defensive resolve was outstanding and surely their attacking play can only improve. The Knights are in all sorts of trouble early with injuries wiping out their best playmakers. This really should be a big win to the Bulldogs, if they can find a way to cross for a few more tries.
Tip: Bulldogs by 20
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.25 (-13.5 $1.88) Knights $3.85 (+13.5 $1.88)
Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Billy Phillips 16. Scott Sorensen 17. Luke Garner 18. Izack Tago Reserves: 19. Freddy Lussick 20. Kalani Going 21. Jack Cole 22. Jaxen Edgar
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Brian Kelly 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Luca Moretti 18. Charlie Guymer Reserves: 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Jack de Belin 21. Teancum Brown 22. Araz Nanva
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Drew Oultram, Michael Wise Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Panthers were once again outstanding in humiliating the Roosters last week. The Eels may have found their feet, with another victory, this time over the Dragons. This Panthers home game at the Eels home ground should be hard-fought and entertaining. The Eels always save something special for their neighbours, but in their current form, the Panthers should not be beaten.
Tip: Panthers by 20
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.20 (-14.5 $1.95) Eels $4.40 (+14.5 $1.83)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Melbourne Storm
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Griffin Neame 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 19. Liam Sutton 20. Kaiden Lahrs 21. Matthew Lodge 22. Robert Derby
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Moses Leo 5. Nick Meaney 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Alec MacDonald 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Cooper Clarke 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Davvy Moale 18. Jack Hetherington Reserves: 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Lazarus Vaalepu 21. Manaia Waitere 22. Trent Toelau
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Damian Brady, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Cowboys managed their first win of the season last week, with victory over the Titans. The Storm looked set to inflict more pain on the Broncos, but forgot to come back out for the second half. The Cowboys will take a lot of confidence from their efforts last week and will be pumped up for this one at home, but it is hard to see the Storm losing two in a row.
Tip: Storm by 24
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $3.60 (+13.5 $1.88) Storm $1.28 (-13.5 $1.88)
Sunday, March 29
Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Morgan Smithies 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Zac Hosking 16. Ata Mariota 17. Joseph Roddy 18. Daine Laurie Reserves: 19. Jed Stuart 20. Owen Pattie 21. Matthew Timoko 22. Chevy Stewart
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Toby Rudolf 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 18. Hohepa Puru Reserves: 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Chris Veaila 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Mawene Hiroti
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Kieren Irons, Matt Noyen Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Raiders put up a very good fight last week in difficult conditions, but just couldn't cross for the decisive try against the Bulldogs' defence. The Sharks were caught flat-footed at home against the highly motivated Dolphins. This game could go either way, with both teams determined to take the points in what could be a crucial battle when it comes to determining the Top 8 towards the end of the season.
Tip: Sharks by 2
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88) Sharks $2 (+1.5 $1.88)
Gold Coast Titans vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
McDonald Jones Stadium, 6:15pm (AEDT)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Max Feagai 5. Phillip Sami 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Tukimihia Simpkins 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Lachlan Ilias Reserves: 19. Josh Patston 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Oliver Pascoe 22. Jett Liu
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Setu Tu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Daniel Atkinson 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hame Sele 16. Jacob Halangahu 17. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 18. Josh Kerr Reserves: 19. Hayden Buchanan 20. Tyrell Sloan 21. Ryan Hutchinson 22. Lyhkan King-Togia
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Jon Stone, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Titans were well in their game against the Cowboys last week, leading early thanks to some Jayden Campbell magic. They just couldn't hold the Cowboys out and ended up collecting their third loss of the season. The Dragons similarly were all over the Eels early, but fell away thanks to some poor handling and abysmal defence. It is too early to declare this the Spoon Bowl, but these two points could be be invaluable later in the season when the spoon is being determined.
Tip: Titans by 8
PointsBet odds: Titans $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Dragons $1.95 (+1.5 $1.83)
BYE:
Rabbitohs
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.