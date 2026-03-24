NRL Round 4: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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The NRL season moves into the fourth round, with form lines still a bit muddied thanks to third round upsets over the Storm and Sharks. This week the teams line up in a way which might make the casual tipper feel like it's a relatively easy round. That makes seasoned tippers very nervous.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, March 26

4 Pines Park, 8pm (AEDT)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Paul Bryan 18. Simione Laiafi Reserves: 19. Josh Feledy 20. Joey Walsh 21. Clayton Faulalo 22. D'Jazirhae Pua'avase

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Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Egan Butcher Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Blake Steep 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey Reserves: 19. Hugo Savala 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Drew Oultram, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: Daly Cherry-Evans returns to Brookvale wearing a Roosters jersey and as much as Manly fans will tell you they love him, they would enjoy nothing more than seeing him and the Roosters humbled. DCE would have marked this game in his calendar and he will be out for big performance, not least because the Roosters have had a very poor start to the season, absolutely thumped last week by the Panthers. This could go either way, but I'm going with DCE and his Roosters.

Tip: Roosters by 8

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $2.80 (+6.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.42 (-6.5 $1.88)

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Friday, March 27

Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Marata Niukore Reserves: 20. Chanel Harris-Tavita 21. Taine Tuaupiki 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Bunty Afoa Reserves: 19. Faaletino Tavana 20. Tony Sukkar 21. Latu Fainu 22. Patrick Herbert

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Tyson Brough Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Warriors have looked very good this season, last week toppling the Knights in Newcastle. The Knights were missing a large chunk of their spine and the Tigers go into this clash without their star five-eighth Jarome Luai. The Warriors look like making the trip across the ditch very difficult for everyone this year, and the Tigers just wont have the firepower to match them.

Tip: Warriors by 18

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.23 (-13.5 $1.88) Tigers $4 (+13.5 $1.88)

Adam Reynolds returns from injury for the Broncos. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Aublix Tawha 17. Gehamat Shibasaki 18. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 19. Blake Mozer 20. Jesse Arthars 21. Thomas Duffy 22. Va'a Semu

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Oryn Keeley 17. Ray Stone 18. Trai Fuller Reserves: 19. Francis Molo 20. Lewis Symonds 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Brian Pouniu

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Broncos turned their early season malaise around last week, fighting back from a 14-4 halftime deficit to beat the Storm in Melbourne. The Dolphins shocked everyone by running away from the Sharks in Cronulla. This should be a very entertaining clash, with the team that best fixes a defective defensive line coming out on top. I think the Broncos' season might have turned for the better.

Tip: Broncos by 12

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.50 (-6.5 $1.88) Dolphins $2.55 (+6.5 $1.88)