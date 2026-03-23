NRL midweek mail R4: Sea Eagles to go after DCE, Tigers scramble for halves

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 4.

DCE's Brookvale return

While Taniela Paseka insisted "there's been no talk" around Manly about Daly Cherry Evans' return to 4 Pines Park, superstar winger Lehi Hopoate admitted the boys will be after the club legend.

"I've got nothing but respect and love for 'Chez'," Hopoate stated.

"But I'm sure the boys are going to go after him for the full 80 minutes."

Latu Fainu of the Tigers runs with the ball. Matt King/Getty Images

Paseka's fitness

Taniela Paseka admitted that his return from his Achilles injury in 2025 has not been an easy road, and that there are still factors of his game he's struggling with.

"Definitely my calf, obviously, has lost a lot of strength from [the injury], and I am right footed," he said when asked if there have been any limitations off the back of the gruesome incident.

"So I've lost a little bit of that cushion and exclusiveness on the right side, but I think it takes about a year or two to get back."

Despite his struggles, he said that he has continued to work on his fitness, and isn't trying to overcompensate for the lack of strength in other areas.

Latu Latest

Following reports that Jarome Luai could miss a month with a medial ligament injury, the Tigers' need for Latu Fainu's return is paramount.

Barnstorming backrower Kai Pearce-Paul revealed that Fainu "has been training with the rehab boys" lately as he recovers from his shoulder injury, but "looks good" as his projected Round 4 return looms.

Alex Twal said that Fainu's defence at training has been special, adding that; "you don't want to be a decoy running at him."

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Roosters in action against the Eels. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

2-into-1: Tigers trio eyes halves call

Losing both Adam Doueihi and Jarome Luai in their second match of the season was not ideal for the Wests Tigers, but Kai Pearce-Paul believes the club has three solid candidates to replace the duo.

"I think what's exciting is the backup we have," he said.

"The likes of Jock Madden and Javon [Andrews] and Latu [Fainu] back from injury soon as well."

ESPN will continue updating this column as more storylines develop around the league.