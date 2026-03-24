NRL Round 4 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The 2026 NRL season is underway, and looks likely to provide plenty of headaches for tippers throughout the year. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

New Zealand Warriors vs. Wests Tigers, Go Media Stadium, Friday March 27, 6pm (AEDT)

The Warriors have been in sparkling form to start the season with big victories over the Roosters and Raiders at home, before beating the Knights in Newcastle. Back on their home turf this week they host a Tigers side that lost star leader Jarome Luai to injury during their defeat by the Rabbitohs.

The Tigers are playing with a lot of spirit, but will be no match for the Warriors in this one. The only way this game will be close, is if the Warriors completely clock off, something which we have not seen any signs of so far in 2026.

Round 4 sure thing: Warriors

Erin Clark of the Warriors celebrates a try. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters, 4 Pines Park, Thursday March 27, 8pm (AEDT)

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Daly Cherry-Evans returns to Brookvale where he can expect a warm welcome from fans and players alike. Once the formalities are over and the Steeden is launched, the players and fans will be all about humbling him and his Roosters.

Manly have looked pretty ordinary so far this season, losing their first two games to the Raiders and Knights, before having the bye last week to regroup. Similarly the Roosters are off to a start that would not have been part of their 2026 plans. They have a solid win over the Rabbitohs, sandwiched in between two heavy losses to the Warriors and Panthers.

This game will be very emotional and could go either way, but I think DCE might pull a Rooster out of his hat and upset his beloved Sea Eagles.

Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters